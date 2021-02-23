After an abbreviated regular season, the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op traveled to Mukwonago for a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Feb. 18.
The competition level was high but the Warriors held their own. They finished the day with a score of 126.1250 to place sixth.
“Because of the COVID pandemic, the WIAA decided to only have four sectionals in each division for gymnastics instead of five,” Warrior coach Brittany Hoffman said. “Due to this, we were placed in a sectionals with some pretty tough competition.”
Unfortunately, Waunakee-DeForest had its season come to an end after falling short of advancing any individuals to state.
“Even though we did not advance to the state tournament, I’m very proud of each and every one of them,” Hoffman said.
Host Mukwonago claimed the title with a score of 139.3250, followed in the top five by Verona/Edgewood (137.6250), Middleton (136.3250), Milton/Edgerton (134.6500) and Sun Prairie (132.8750).
The Warriors turned in their best score on the vault. They earned a team score of 33.400.
Savannah Treinen led the way for Waunakee-DeForest on the vault. She placed 20th overall with a score of 8.450.
Joining Treinen on the vault was Bella Hernandez (27th, 8.375), Kirsten Beery (32nd, 8.300), Amanda Young (33rd, 8.275) and Sydney Thompson (37th, 8.225).
Waunakee-DeForest turned in its best score of the season on the balance beam. The Warriors garnered a score of 32.475.
“Even though the competition was tough the girls went out on the gym floor and did their best,” Hoffman said. “We started out on beam doing the best we have done all season.”
Treinen paced the Lady Warriors on the balance beam after coming in 18th with her score of 8.650.
Berry (27th, 8.250), Thompson (32nd, 8.100), Hernandez (40th, 7.475) and Rose Capobianco (41st, 7.400) also had solid routines on the balance beam.
The Warriors turned in a score of 32.325 in the floor exercise.
“The floor was a little struggle for us, but then we pulled it together again on Vault and bars,” Hoffman said.
With a score of 8.400 Treinen led Waunakee-DeForest in the floor exercise with a 28th-place finish.
Also competing in the floor exercise was Berry (32nd, 8.300), Thompson (36th, 8.000), Capobianco (43rd, 7.625) and Trinity Gehrmann (45th, 7.500).
Waunakee-DeForest finished with a tally of 27.925 on the uneven bars.
Berry (7.325) and Hernandez (7.225) finished back-to-back in 35th and 36th place, respectively, on the uneven bars. They were joined by Thompson (38th, 7.175), Bo Everly (42nd, 6.200), Treinen (44th, 5.900).
Berry led the way in the all-around for the Warriors. She finished in 14th place with a score of 32.175.
Thompson (17th, 31.500) and Treinen (19th, 31.400) also placed in the top 20 in the all-around.
“It was bittersweet watching Bella Hernandez and Sydney Thompson complete their senior year of gymnastics,” Hoffman said. “We will miss them so much and wish them nothing but the best. Sydney Thompson is looking to participate in the Gymnastics Senior Nationals in May in Florida.”
Hoffman is happy how things went during the strange 2020-2021 season and is already looking forward to next season.
“Our team this year really showed me their commitment and determination to be the best they can be and I am impressed with how they handled every hurdle and jump thrown at them throughout the season,” Hoffman said. “We are looking to upgrade our routines in the off season and hoping for a normal season next year.”
