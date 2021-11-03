Waunakee students experienced significant disruptions to their education last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and public health restrictions that prevented face-to-face instruction.
Those disruptions had an impact on both student learning and standardized-test performance.
However, new data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) have suggested that Waunakee students fared better than many of their peers throughout the state.
DPI released last month results from state assessments that were administered in spring of 2021. The testing data revealed that Waunakee’s proficiency rates have declined in core subject areas, yet the percentages remain considerably higher than the statewide average.
Proficiency rates for grades 3-8 declined to 56.7 percent in mathematics (23.1 percentage points above state average); 62.5 percent in science (17.8 percentage points above state average); 54.0 percent in social studies (13.8 percentage points above state average); and 47.7 percent in English Language Arts (14 percentage points above state average).
The percentage of students in grades 9-10 testing proficient or better fell to 37.5 percent in mathematics (7.7 percentage points above state average); 34.5 percent in science (6.6 percentage points above state average); 36.7 percent in reading (7.6 percentage points above state average); 51.6 percent in English (3.2 percentage points above state average); and 38.8 percent in English Language Arts (6.5 percentage points above state average).
Eleventh-grade scores declined the least on 2021 state assessments.
Waunakee’s average ACT composite score dropped by 1.1 points from the previous school year, to an average score of 22.2. Statewide, the average fell to 19.1.
School distrit Director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction Tim Schell said drawing conclusions from the data will be difficult, however, due to lower-than-average participation rates. Parents opted their students out of statewide testing at record numbers this year, for a variety of reasons.
“In typical years, it’s philosophical objections that are the greatest factor. And it’s only a few percent per year,” Schell said. “In a year with a pandemic, I think there were a few different things.”
Schell noted that state assessments are administered on-site, and many families had chosen virtual learning as the mode of instruction for their student during the spring 2021 semester. Though the district took measures to safeguard students from potential exposure to COVID-19, including creating separate testing zones for virtual and hybrid students during the assessments, some grade levels – particularly those at the middle and high school – had lower turnout for the exams.
“We tried to accommodate virtual families,” Schell said. “But obviously, families were choosing to have their children educated virtually, and everybody in the state knew it was going to be a big ask for families who had made the choice to have their child be educated virtually to come in for state testing.”
Waunakee’s nonparticipation rate for the state assessments ranged from 3.6 percent in Grade 5, to 40.8 percent of students in Grade 10. Proficiency rates decreased accordingly, with the percentage of students in grades 3-8 testing proficient in the core subjects dropping by an average of 14 points compared to the 2018-19 school year. Grades 9-10 saw an average decline of 15.8 points.
Schell acknowledged that the results were partially due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. However, he said lower-than-average participation rates played one of the largest factors.
“While it’s true that our percentages of proficient and advanced students have gone down, the reality is, by definition, if a student doesn’t participate, they can’t be counted as proficient,” Schell said. “So the other factor reducing proficiency percentages is students who just weren’t in the testing pool.”
The federal government waived the state-assessment requirement for the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No waiver was granted for the 2020-21 school year, however.
Waunakee was one of many districts in state, and even the country, with low participation rates.
“Many states had similar issues with test participation as we experienced here in Wisconsin,” Schell said. “And because of the nature of the year, I don’t want to draw too firm conclusions with a few tenths of a point in one content area versus the other.”
Schell said despite a decline in student performance on the state assessments, the results exceeded his expectations of students who had experienced so much disruption to their education.
“It really speaks to the engagement of our students in very difficult circumstances last year,” Schell said. “That having been said, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the pandemic. And everybody’s working hard on that right now.”
The full data from this year’s state assessments can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website, wisedash.dpi.wi.gov.