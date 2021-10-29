Waunakee’s board of education has formed a subcommittee to look at diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work in the district following criticism from parents about its recent DEI efforts.
President Joan Ensign said the subcommittee will be comprised of three school-board members, superintendent of Waunakee schools Randy Guttenberg and an administrator who has yet to be assigned. Their first meeting has been scheduled for Nov. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
“The committee will discuss the feedback received from board members regarding how to structure the work related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” the Nov. 1 agenda states.
DEI has been an area of focus for the Waunakee school district the past several years, prompting board-of-education members to form a DEI committee in 2020 to consider policies and practices that could better support equity and inclusion within their buildings. The 25-member committee conducted an equity audit to identify areas that the district should focus on but also gave the board direct community input, with students and residents making up more than half its membership.
Those involved in the district’s DEI efforts came under scrutiny this summer, as critics questioned their work and called for more diversity of thought among committee members.
School-board members ultimately decided to dissolve the DEI committee in mid-October.
The board of education has spent recent meetings discussing how to proceed with DEI efforts in the wake of its dissolution, and is now considering establishing a new committee to replace it.
“I want this to move along,” Ensign said about DEI work, “but to move along well and right.”
Ensign said subcommittee members will consider the establishment of a new committee focused on DEI at their November meeting. They sought feedback this week from the full board of education as to what that new committee should look like.
“I would just like to know where everybody’s feel is right now as we move toward the charge, the membership and the type of committee we bring back to you,” Ensign told board members at an Oct. 25 special meeting. “Is it a standing committee, an ad-hoc committee or a blend? Do we have community members on all the time, or have a committee and just invite the community to share at each meeting?”
Board members expressed general support for establishing a standing committee but had differing views on public involvement in its work.
Director Brian Hoefer served on the original DEI committee from September 2020 to April 2021 and noted in a recent meeting, discussion among the 25 members trended off topic at times. Hoefer said he envisioned the new committee having community members as well, but fewer participants.
“I don’t think we need a committee of 30 or 20 (people). I think it can be smaller,” Hoefer said, “like 12 or so.”
Vice president Mark Hetzel agreed.
“Sometimes less is more,” Hetzel said. “I’m not sure what the magic number is. But I think, as a standing committee, we could bring in different groups to participate in the discussion – rather than at a board setting where they can say something, but we can’t respond to the public comments.”
Treasurer Jack Heinemann argued that listening sessions would provide sufficient opportunity for public input, and that members of the committee could take information gleaned from those sessions back to their meetings.
“In my experience, when somebody is put on a committee, they work hard and other people tend to not participate,” Heinemann said, noting that community members had expressed interest in having more listening sessions. “And I think what we can do is distill that information into what we need to do, to create a different environment that may not exist today.”
Director Dave Boetcher said having community members serve on the committee itself would be the best way to get input.
“Public listening sessions are great,” Boetcher said. “But they’re snapshots. And the problem is, having a snapshot only works the minute that person is there. Having someone who is there on a continuing basis, knowing that they are working on a long-term project, is obviously going to create a lot more engagement.”
Boetcher proposed that the new committee’s membership include representatives from various student organizations at the high school, who could serve as liaisons between the school district and the general student body.
“By having students who are on the committee, who are part of a co-curricular group that other students can go engage with and talk with, we can have a longer-term look. Plus, as we start developing things or finding ways to help change the climate, it also gives you the way back into the schools to help disseminate that,” Boetcher said. “This is a way that creates a real structure, a real ability for us to have that ongoing lens into the schools and for them to have a way to communicate with us that they know and can trust.”
School-board members could consider establishment of the new committee as early as Nov. 8.