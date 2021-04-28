After nearly a two-year break, the Waunakee boys golf team was back competing again last week. On April 22-23, the Warriors traveled to Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits to compete in the Sheboygan North Invite.
On the first day of the tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Waunakee shot a 334 and were in fourth place. The following day at Whistling Straits in Haven, the Warriors came away with a 329.
The Warriors finished with a two-day total of 663 to place fifth overall behind Kettle Moraine (610), Middleton (618), Mequon Homestead (625) and Milwaukee Marquette (661).
Freshman KC Nickel led Waunakee at the event with a 158, which put him 18th overall.
“Congrats to KC on a great showing in his first high school match,” Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said.
Connor Keenan was second on the team with a 167, while Max Brud fired a 168.
Will Meganck was the final scoring golfer for Waunakee with a 172, while August Johnson came away with a 179.
The Warriors will take on Portage at the Portage County Club at 4 p.m. on April 29.
On May 4, Waunakee will take part in the Morgan Stanley Invite at 12:30 p.m. at University Ridge Golf Course.
JV
The Waunakee junior varsity squad competed in the Reedsburg JV Invite last Friday.
Warrior freshman Brady Piazza shot a 77 to earn a tie for first place.
Piazza also teamed with Zach Vinson in the two-man best ball event. The duo took first place with a 71.
Gregson Collins and Ramse Backus earned an 80 at the best-ball event, while Andrew Docherty and Landon Gallagher shot a 90.
