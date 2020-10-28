The fall has been filled with a lot of obstacles, but the Waunakee girls and boys cross country teams has tackled all challenges.
The Lady Warriors faced another tough challenge at the WIAA Division 1 Portage Sectional at Wyona Park in Wyocena last Saturday. They were without their top three runners.
But as they have all season, the Lady Warriors took the challenge to heart and turned in an amazing performance to qualify for state.
“It was super rewarding for these kids to pull through for the team,” Waunakee coach Heather Raffel said. “It is an experience I have never had as a coach. When you are down three runners, what do you do? I was not about to let go of the opportunity no matter how it looked for us.”
The short-handed Lady Warriors finished the day with 74 team points to place second behind Onalaska (16). Holmen was just a point back with 75 points, while Beaver Dam was fourth with 76.
“We were down our first three runners, which was another obstacle,” Raffel said. “We had girls rise to the occasion. They were prepared for the race. It was great how well they responded to the situation. That is what team sports are about; everyone needs to pull together. We just found out on Friday that they would not be able to run.”
The Lady Warriors’ only other appearance at state came in 2016.
“This year has been a very interesting,” Raffel said. “Everything has been very last minute from this season. We didn’t know where we would be running in the postseason until about five days before. We did have a few kids who had run in Wyocena before and that was a benefit.”
DeForest won the team title on the boys’ side with 37 team points, followed by Onalaska (39), Holmen (73) and Dodgeville/Mineral Point (81).
Onalaska had the top four runners in the girls race, including Kora Malecek (17:43.81), Lydia Malecek (18:58.89), Amalia Malecek (18:41.80) and Ellie Smith (19:59.05).
Lila Branchaw was the top runner for the Lady Warriors, which was surprising since the junior was in volleyball the previous two years. She finished in 16th place overall with her time of 20 minutes, 58.84 seconds.
“Since volleyball didn’t have a season, she decided to try cross country,” Raffle said. “She had an amazing race. She had a PR by quite a bit.”
Freshman Charlise Smith was the second Waunakee runner to finish the race. Her time of 21:02.27 put her in 18th place overall.
“Charlise is really green to running,” Raffle said. “The team aspect of cross country was new to her. She had a great race and had a PR.”
Waunakee freshman Carla Schwitters (21:17.75) finished in 23rd place.
Sophomore Brinley Everson (27th, 21:34.55) and freshman Malia Niles (29th, 21:37.76) were the final two scoring runners for the Warriors, while seniors Darya Pronina (30th, 21:42.22) and McKenna Hughey (3rd, 21:52.50) also took part in the race.
The WIAA Division 1 state meet will take place this Saturday at Arrowhead High School.
“There are a lot of things fluid with us,” Raffel said. “We will see what we can do. I’m expecting some good things. It will be on a flat course and it will be more about times instead of places.”
Subsectional
The Warriors were also at Wyona Park on Oct. 20 for the DeForest Subsectional.
The Lady Warriors advanced to the sectional after winning the subsectional with 60 team points. Beaver Dam came in second with 67 points, followed by Dodgeville/Mineral Point (80), Elkhorn (84), Watertown (116), DeForest (138) and Fort Atkinson (157).
“Tuesday’s race was more about timing, like how fast can they run,” Raffle said. “Saturday was a body race, where finished ahead of the other runners. They were two different races.”
DeForest claimed the title on the boys’ side with 54 points, followed by Dodgeville/Mineral Point (79), Elkhorn (80), Watertown (81), Waunakee (101), Fort Atkinson (138) and Beaver Dam (173).
“The boys ran great,” Raffle said. “We had some PR’s in their very last race of the season. They ran very well, and we have a very good future ahead.”
The Lady Warriors had Anna Vanderhoef (20:15.86) and Kelsey King (20:17.60) place second and third, respectively, at the subsectional behind Beaver Dam’s Kylie Hackbarth (19:40.29).
Schwitters (21:02.35) worked her way to eighth place, while Branchaw (21:11.83) was 10th.
Smith (21:19.38)) was the fifth and final scoring runner for Waunakee. She finished in 12th place overall.
Jordyn Jarvi (14th, 21:21.33) and Everson (16th, 21:23.66) also ran in the race for the Lady Warriors.
Andrew Regnier was the only Waunakee boy to finish in the top 10. He came in seventh place after clocking in at 17:15.06.
“Drew had a great race,” Raffle said. “You were not running head-to-head with anyone, so he was pushing for a time. He had a PR in the last race of the season, which is a good confidence builder.”
The Warriors’ Paul Busse (17:53.12) worked his way to 12th place, while Todd Niles (18:02.11) and Cole Kettner (18:09.27) placed 14th and 15th, respectively.
Baylor Smith (18:19.52) came in 17th to close out the team score for Waunakee.
Carter Blackburn (19th, 18:28.59) and Alexander Korth (21st, 18:47.73) also took part in the race for Waunakee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.