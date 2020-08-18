Taher Food Service presented budget scenarios to Waunakee school district officials last week, laying out various options for meal service during the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
Ultimately approved was a $103,394 budget allowing for both free and paid meals.
Food Service Director Connie Vacho explained that, by offering paid meals to its students, the Waunakee school district should be able to mitigate the expense of its free-and-reduced program.
“We are not in the National School Lunch Program,” Vacho said. “What that means is, we’re not federally-funded. We don’t get reimbursements back for our food that goes out to the free-and-reduced kids. So our department has to self-fund our free-and-reduced program.”
The cost of food and milk for the first quarter has been estimated at $49,738. Revenue from lunch sales alone have been projected at $48,676.
Vacho said those numbers made the food-service model an easy choice for the district.
“Honestly it boils down to budget,” Vacho said. “Our free-and-reduced program is supplemented by the revenues of our department…So when paid kids eat, when we do catering, staff meals or a la carte sales, all of those extra revenues are what help fund the free-and-reduced program.”
The food-service director said students and families will have three options for collecting meals: taking them home at the end of in-person instruction, picking them up at set times, or delivery.
Food would then be consumed off-site.
“No meals are actually going to be served in our cafeterias,” Vacho said. “Those are still closed. But a prepackaged meal will be available for them to take home. They’ll also be available through a distribution time, much like what we’ve done in the past. And we’ll offer delivery.”
The take-home option would be available to K-4 students at the end of their instruction time, whether they attend class as part of the morning or afternoon cohort.
Meal choice would be limited to a single option, however.
“Lunches would be available to be sent home in the backpack,” Vacho said. “So we’re asking our teachers to put the order in through Infinite Campus. And then we would bring those meals to the classroom, so that the students could take them home in their backpacks.”
Pick-up would be available to all families, three days a week: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Distribution would take place each of those days, from 8-9 a.m. and from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Two meals could be picked up on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for the day following.
Families picking up food would need to provide the names of those receiving it, Vacho said, as meals will once again be billed to their student’s lunch account.
“The parents would have to let us know which children they’re picking those up for,” Vacho said, “probably by signing up on a sheet or just giving it to us verbally and we’ll write it down. But either way, they’ll need to actually give us the names.”
Delivery would be offered to families unable to make either of the distribution times. However, those opting for delivery have been asked to commit to that decision for the entire quarter.
“That’s more for the families who don’t have transportation,” Vacho said, “or who just want to sign up because maybe they’re at work all day and their children don’t have access to the food. But when they sign up for delivery, we’re asking that they sign up for it on a daily basis.”
Vacho said another option being provided is a family dinner prepared by Chef Brian Shoemake, Taher’s top chef of 2019. The meal would feed a family of four, and cost just $25.
Pick-up times would be the same as those for student meals, with the option of delivery as well.
Vacho said the food-service model will remain in effect until Nov. 4, at which date it could change depending on the instructional model for second quarter.
