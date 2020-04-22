The Waunakee school board discussed its referendum timeline last week, debating whether planning efforts should resume this spring or be postponed until the fall.
The decision could affect the date that referendum questions appear on the ballot.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg laid out four options for the board to consider, which ranged from compressing the existing timeline to postponing the referendum altogether.
“Option 1 is we continue to move forward with November 2020,” Guttenberg said. “We’d have a community survey hit the streets in June, with the results back in July. And in August, we’d have the resolutions. From that point forward, we’d be working up to a November 2020 vote.”
Guttenberg said the second option would be to proceed with a community survey in the spring, but postpone other planning efforts until fall with the idea of holding a referendum in April 2021.
Doing so would allow an opportunity for further community input, he added.
“There’s an option to realign our work with an April referendum,” Guttenberg said. “The survey results will come back in July. And then we’ll make a decision if we’re moving ahead or not. In this case, if we choose not to move forward…we’d align our work for an April referendum.”
The third option would be to postpone all planning efforts – including the community survey – until fall, and constructing a new timeline that would result in an April 2021 vote.
“Option 3,” Guttenberg said, “is we decide that we’re not going to move ahead with our survey – and therefore not move ahead with a November referendum. We would just realign things, put our survey out in the fall timeframe and then line things up for an April referendum.”
The other option would be to change the scope of the referendum altogether, Guttenberg said.
The superintendent explained that upcoming legislative action might affect the district’s ability to maintain programs in the fall, which could make exceeding the revenue limit more important.
“The first three options are really built off the assumption that we are continuing to work down the different pathways that we outlined thus far,” Guttenberg explained. “And Option 4 is saying, do you want to consider a different scope to the referendum?”
Vice president Dave Boetcher expressed support for maintaining course with a spring survey, citing the financial investment that the district had already made preparing for it.
He added that the results would help inform the board whether to proceed or not.
“It means we get the public perception no matter what,” Boetcher said. “And then how that comes back gives you a lot of information… So I don’t see why we wouldn’t go ahead with the Perceptions survey, no matter what, since we’ve paid the majority of the cost already.”
Director Jack Heinemann disagreed, pointing to the fact that the district could release the survey at any time with no additional costs incurred.
He argued that postponing referendum efforts would allow more time for feedback.
“It’s not a sunk cost,” Heinemann said. “If we move it to the fall, the work is already there. So it’s not like we’re losing that money… Given some of the stress that’s in the community, and the uncertainty on all this stuff, I would postpone the referendum to April 2021.”
Treasurer Mark Hetzel agreed that holding off on the referendum would be more appropriate, considering that residents may not know their individual economic situation until late summer.
He suggested pushing the referendum back to next year as well.
“April 2021 is delaying the process six months,” Hetzel said. “It’s not cancelling the process. It’s just delaying it until we have a better picture of the economics, as to what we can and can’t afford. And I think that shows some respect for our constituents who have to make the decision.”
Board member Mike Brandt suggested that the board move ahead with the spring survey, and let the results dictate whether it should proceed with planning efforts in the summer or fall.
No action was taken. However, Guttenberg said a decision must come by the May 11 meeting.
