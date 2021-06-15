Coming into the spring, the Waunakee boys golf team had a lot of question marks. But, the Warriors proved week after week that they are one of the best teams around.
“None of these boys had prior varsity experience when we started the 2021 season,” Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said. “In fact, only one had played on JV, three were on JV Reserves and two are new freshmen. We started the season not knowing for sure what kind of season we would have or if COVID would shut it down like it did in 2020. We weren’t sure if we would be allowed to participate in invites so I built a schedule that would prepare the guys to make it to state.”
The Badger North Conference champion Warriors were in the hunt for a team trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament with a great showing at the Madison Memorial Sectional at Blackhawks Country Club in Madison.
“We knew we would have to master Blackhawk CC at sectionals in order to attain our goal,” Zadra said. “So, I scheduled matches at Maple Bluff Country Club, the Beloit Club, Bishops Bay Country Club that would have similar conditions to Blackhawk. Plus, we played against some of the best teams in the state so this young team would be prepared when they faced stiff competition at regionals and sectionals. We didn’t want any big stage nerves.”
The Warriors battled to the end for one of the two state qualifying spots, but came up one stroke shot. They finished in second place with a 315, which put them one stroke behind second-place Madison Memorial (314).
“I am really proud of the boys,” Zadra said. “They had a very successful season. Although they are quite disappointed that we didn’t attain our ultimate goal of making it to state, in a couple of days they will reflect and see what a great season it was.”
Middleton easily claimed the sectional title with a 297. Onalaska came in fourth with a 328, followed by Holmen (330), Tomah (333), Verona (337) and Reedsburg (355).
The Warriors may not be moving on as a team, but junior Max Brud earned one of the individual qualifying spots.
Brud finished in a tie for seventh place with a 77. He highlighted his round with a 38 on the back nine holes.
Verona’s Andrew Aune (74) and Tomah’s Hunter Neumann (77) earned the other individual qualifying spots.
Waunakee’s Brady Piazza just missed out on a qualifying after tying for 10th place with a 78. He came away with a 37 on the back nine.
The Warriors’ Connor Keenan was just a stroke back in 12th place. His round of 79 was helped out by a 39 on the front nine.
KC Nickel came away with a 81 to tie for 13th place and close out the team score for Waunakee.
Will Meganick also competed for the Warriors and finished with an 88.
Madison Memorial’s Silas Pickhardt and Middleton’s Charlie Jambor tied for the best round of the sectional with matching scores of 72.
The WIAA Division 2 state tournament was held earlier this week at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.