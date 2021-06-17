ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
June 16, 1921
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Mt. Horeb 9-0 Sunday. The locals were guilty of six errors, and Peterson gave up 11 hits.
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. is working at full capacity day and night, receiving nearly 20,000 lbs. of milk daily.
Adler Brothers have opened a garage at Ashton Corners on the property they recently purchased from Mel Kalscheur.
Leo McGuire graduated from a Madison high school on Friday.
A Chautauqua will be here on July 5 and 6 with afternoon and evening performances.
M.V. Schmitz raised a 30x80 ft. barn for Fred Ripp.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 17, 1926
The graduation exercises of St. John the Baptist School will be held in the church hall Sunday evening, June 20.
Miss Ruth McMillan and Walter Vogts were united in marriage on Monday, June 7, at Arlington.
Maurice Taylor left Monday for Evansville where he is to be employed in the Ford Garage.
The tobacco planting season is very backward. Some farmers have their tobacco in, and others expect to finish this week.
The Westport baseball team was defeated by the Firestone team of Madison Sunday by a score of 7-4.
The village board voted at the last meeting to have the village surveyed and to get estimates on the cost of a waterworks and sewage system.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 13, 1946
Miss Delores Acker and Leonard Bollig were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, last Tuesday.
The hay crop is very short this year due to the lack of rain. The corn looks fairly good.
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Springfield Sunday by a score of 6-0. Clyde McGinnis hurled for the locals.
Twenty-two boys and girls received their diplomas Sunday in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Maly will observe their 53rd wedding anniversary on Sunday.
The Riding Trail will be open again on Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m. on the Christ N. Ripp farm.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
June 14, 1951
Miss Mary Ann Ballweg and Alfred Karls were united in marriage in St. Aloysius Church, Sauk City, on Tuesday, June 5.
George W. Loomis, 73, well-known resident of Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital Tuesday after a short illness.
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Dane Sunday by a score of 17-4.
Mrs. D.M. Tubbs, well-known former resident of Waunakee, died at her home in Chicago on Tuesday.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Becker, Waunakee, on Tuesday, June 7, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Edwin Kuestner is holding a going-out-of-business sale starting June 20.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 8, 1961
Alphonse J. Laufenberg, 49, died suddenly at his home near Ashton Saturday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Al Hoffman celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 4.
Father Eugene J. Bauhs, assistant pastor at St. Mary of the Lake parish at Westport for the past few years, has been transferred to a parish at Pardeeville where he will be the pastor. He will also serve a mission, St. Andrews at Buffalo.
The Waunakee Alloy baseball team scored a 5-1 victory over Sauk Prairie on the Waunakee diamond Sunday afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Kuehn, Waunakee, became the proud parents of a son born Sunday, June 4.
Mr. and Mrs. James Kaltenberg will observe their 12th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 9.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 17, 1971
Father James T. Higgins, associate pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee since 1969, has been named administrator of St. Philomena parish at Belmont.
On Saturday evening, May 29, the 1951 graduating class of Waunakee High School held their 20th year reunion at the Waunakee Legion Hall.
Mrs. Dorathy Fangmeyer is the newly elected president of the American Legion Auxiliary. Other officers are Mrs. Shirley Davidson, Mrs. Fran Wendt, Mrs. Donna Hilgendorf, outgoing president Mrs. Betty Kessenich and Mrs. Laura Blakeslee.
Roger Reis, 37, Rt. 1, Waunakee, suffered severe injury to his left hand about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, in a hay chopping machine at his farm home near the Hwy. Q and K intersection.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald “Bud” Endres, Waunakee, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on June 27.
The newly elected commander of the Legion Post is Neil Macaulay. The other officers are Andy Kessenich, Bill Bremser, Lowell Braun, Forrest Hayes, Jim Davidson, Ernie Fangmeyer, Syl Pulvermacher, outgoing commander Roman Ripp and George Wendt.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 18, 1981
Father Joseph Niglis has begun work as the new pastor of St. Mary of the Lake Church in Westport.
Fourteen members of the class of 1931 from Waunakee Union Free High School had come to reminisce and have a good time at their 50-year class reunion.
Clarence Tjepkema will be honored at a dinner June 19 for 25 years as a carpenter for Michael F. Simon Builders. The event will be held at the Simon home on Lake Mendota.
Mr. and Mrs. John Dremsa, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a son born on June 11, 1981, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Carolyn M. Barman and Roger D. Graff were united in marriage on Saturday, May 2, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee. Father Elmer Dietzel officiated at the 12:30 p.m. double ring ceremony.
Lyle F. Suchomel, superintendent of postal operations at the Sun Prairie Post office, has been named the officer in charge of the Waunakee Post Office.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 20, 1991
Waunakee Village Board members are seeking a solution to residents’ complaints of a noise problem generated by industrial park businesses.
Featured are Bryian and Chris Hahn, local pool enthusiasts and tournament winners.
Dane County Executive Richard Phelps is pictured on his vacation touring Schumacher Farm County Park’s heirloom garden.
Deanna and Patrick Rice, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born on June 15, 1991, at Meriter Hospital.
Pictured are Ray and Harriet Statz watering one of the flower barrels located throughout Waunakee’s business district. The barrel project was sponsored by the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce and its beautification committee.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 14, 2001
The Waunakee school board voted Monday to approve salary and benefit packages for support staff and administrators, while contracts for teachers and custodians have yet to be resolved.
Hoping to control traffic and increase safety, Village of Waunakee officials have their eye on three new stoplights.
The Rev. Norm Parsons has designated an hour Tuesday evenings for people to drop in and pray with him at First Presbyterian church.
Bob Lee and Debbie Endres of the Waunakee parks committee cut the ribbon on the new Centennial Park Shelter.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Karen Minor, an avid volunteer who has multiple sclerosis.
Ameleah and Tom Behnke, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Luke Leonard, on June 8 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee Middle School concluded the year with a recognition ceremony June 5. Among the students recognized were Jessica Endres, American Legion Award; Mitch Haverly, American Legion Award; Emma Pelton, Pat Bomberg Award; and Dusty Weber, D.C. Schuren Award.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 16, 2011
Despite the uncertain biennial state budget, the Waunakee School Board adopted the second draft of the district’s own 2011-2012 budget.
When the Waunakee Village Board approved a roundabout design at Main Street and Century Avenue last week, the members sent a message to Wisconsin Department of Transportation Engineers (DOT): Make it safe.
Burglars beware: If you want to make a clean escape, stay clear of the Manchester Crossing neighborhood. That’s where one accused burglar caught in the act was apprehended by residents and detained until Waunakee Police arrived to arrest him.
This Friday’s Waunakee Relay for Life event may not only raise money for cancer research but also play a role in finding causes for the disease. The local fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is one of 25 throughout the United States chosen to be part of the Cancer Prevention Study (CPS-3).
Construction on the Woodland Drive sewer and watermain improvements and road upgrade began Monday.
On the behest of District 27 Supervisor Kyle Richmond, the Executive Committee of the Dane County Board on June 9 considered a pair of proposals to make county public officials’ political and personal finances more available to the public.
Ten Waunakee residents will be celebrities at WaunaFest this year as they raise funds for REACH a Child, the local nonprofit that provides books and other supplies to children in traumatic situations. Paul Gilbertson of REACH a Child has announced the contestants of the WaunaFest Kiss a Pig contest, all of whom are seeking donations for the nonprofit organization.
When the school year wrapped up a week ago, parents undoubtedly scoured students’ report cards to see how they’ve improved over the course of the school year. State school districts are doing the same after the state Department of Instruction released its Annual Progress Report.
In Waunakee on a muggy Wednesday morning, the Second Street house razing was an event. Neighbors came and sat on lawns nearby to watch machinery crunch down the empty two-story home – a target of neighbor complaints for nearly a decade and a half.
Blood donations often decline during the summer while the need for blood remains constant. Approximately every two seconds a patient needs a blood transfusion. This summer the Red Cross has introduced the Good to Give, Good to Go promotion as a special way to thank those who make time to give blood during the summer months.
Environmental groups are trying to slow the Department of Natural Resources from approving one of the phases of Waukesha’s request to get drinking water from Lake Michigan.