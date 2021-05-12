The Waunakee boys and girls track teams opened the 2021 campaign by hosting DeForest in a Badger North Conference dual on May 6.
The Warriors worked their way to a sweep of their long-time rivals.
The Waunakee boys scored an 85-55 victory over the Norskies, while the Waunakee girls prevailed 76.66-67.33.
The Warriors boys were led by a great all-around night by Drew Regnier. He sprinted to a win in the 400-meter run (52.45 seconds) and came out on top in the long jump (20-feet, 5.5-inches) and triple jump (42-8).
Caden McCurdy helped the cause by winning the high jump (5-10). He was also second in the long jump (19-10.5) and third in the triple jump (38-10).
Waunakee’s Kaleb Squire was first in the 100 (:11.78), while Michael Gnorski won the 200 (:25.11). Gnorski added a third-place finish in the 100 (:12.43).
Nathan Randum led the Warriors in the hurdles with a victory in the 300 (:43.82).
Cyrus Kampa and Ian Phebus paced Waunakee in the throwing events. Kampa was first in the shot put (41-10) and second in the discus (111-3), while Phebus claimed first in the discus (121-0.5) and second in the shot put (41-6).
Todd Niles had the final individual win for the Warriors. He topped the field in the pole vault (8-6).
Waunakee’s Drake Andreson was the runner-up in the 400 (:57.46) and 800 (2:24.42), while Drew Mais was second in the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (39-9.25).
Alexander Korth (second, 1,600, 5:15.78), Benjamin Willem (third, ,3200, 12:00.02), Coltn Healy (third, discus, 90-4) and Cater DeSpirito (second, pole vault, 8-feet) also had top-three individual finishes.
Waunakee’s foursome of Squire, McCurdy, Randum and Mais won the 800 relay (1:37.93), while Niles, Luke Chambers, Jacob Hanson and Willem were third in the 3,200 relay (10:15.0).
The Waunakee girls got two individual wins from Sarah Bova, Chloe Larsen, Anna Vanderhoef and Kyla Saleh in the season opener.
Bova led the way in the sprints by winning the 100 (:12.84) and 400 (:58.40), to go along with a second-place finish in the long jump (15-8.75).
Larsen had a great all-around night. She topped the field in the 200 (:27.66) and triple jump (34-0.5) and was second in the 400 (1:00.33).
Vanderhoef dominated the distance events for the Warriors. She crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 (5:45.07) and 3,200 (12:32.25).
Saleh paced the Warriors in the jumps with wins in the high jump (5-2) and long jump (16-1.75).
Waunakee’s Summer Grigg was the runner-up in the 100 (:13.68) and 200 (:28.95), while Kylee Grabarski was third in the 100 (:13.70), 400 (1:03.12) and long jump (14-feet).
Alivia Swenson (third, 800, 2:52.04), Makenzie Wallace (second, 1,600, 5:56.64), Darya Pronina (second, 3,200, 13:24.99; third, pole vault, 6-feet), Sadie Grabarski (third, 100 hurdles, :20.40; third, 300 hurdles, :57.54), Sydney Kast (third, shot put, 27-3) and Lilly Follen (third, discus, 70-3) added top-three individual finishes.
The Waunakee girls had Kylee Grabarski, Bova, Grigg and Sophia Lewis win the 400 relay (:54.0), while Warren Ambord, Pronina, Clare Burcalow and Alivia Swenson were first in the 3,200 relay (10:55).
Saleh, Ava Endres, Sarah Badger and Mary Grimm came in second in the 800 relay (2:02.34), while Wallace, Sofia Pieton, Saleh and GeorgiaRae Samuelson earned second in the 1,600 relay (4:43.71).
Waunakee will be off until this Saturday, when it will take part in the Watertown Triangular at 10 a.m.
