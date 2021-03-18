ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 17, 1921
Herman Doll, Nick Kopp of R.A. Chambers and a committee of members of the village board looked over the brick streets at Reedsburg and Baraboo Thursday last week.
William A. Fitzgibbon, an old settler in the Town of Westport, died at his home Tuesday night.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 18, 1936
Thursday night of last week, the Koltes Lumber Co. and Jacob Buhlman Stores were entered by burglars, and an attempt was made at the Mrs. Agnes Spahn Store.
Joseph Bernards has the highest scholastic standings in the high school for the past six weeks with a 98 average.
Jacob Kaltenberg has purchased a new Buick sedan from McWatty Auto Co.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 14, 1946
A blizzard hit Waunakee and area Friday when about 9 inches of snow fell and was driven by hard wind.
The Fiore Oil Co. of Madison has purchased three lots from Mrs. T.P. O’Malley on the corner of Hwys. Q and 113.
Miss Elizabeth Kessenich fell on the icy walks of Madison on Monday and fractured her right leg above the ankle.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 15, 1951
Gilbert Zimmerman will hold a Grand Opening at his Waunakee Gulf Service Station on Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Cross are the proud parents of a son born March 12 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Only 28 votes were cast at the Village Caucus held at the Village Hall on Wednesday, March 7.
Alvin Christiansen, 63, of Madison, formerly of Waunakee, died at his home Tuesday afternoon.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 9, 1961
Mrs. Nicholas Miller, 84, well-known resident of Waunakee, died at a nursing home Monday morning after a long illness.
The Waunakee high school basketball team, under the able guidance of Coach Ron Hering, topped the district tournament held at Monticello last weekend.
Contributions from the 1961 Heart Fund campaign in Waunakee have reached $240.64, according to Leonard Behnke, Waunakee community chairman.
Mr. and Mrs. LaVern Statz, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, March 5.
Waunakee representatives at the Forensics Contest held at Poynette on Saturday, March 4, brought home five A ratings and two B ratings.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 18, 1971
Some 400 persons from the Waunakee, Vienna, Westport, Windsor and DeForest areas turned out Saturday afternoon at DeForest High School to learn more about a proposal to turn 15,000 acres of prime farm land into a massive sewage treatment and disposal site.
A new feature was started in the Tribune this week – Whiskered Gent of the Week – in celebration of Waunakee’s Centennial Year. The first “gent” featured was George Schroeder.
Funeral services for Kenneth Chambers, 22, Dane, who was killed early Thursday, March 11, 1971, were held Saturday at Dane.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 19, 1981
Village Clerk Ariel Nolan Monday submitted her resignation to the Waunakee Village Board. Included in the motion was an order of dismissal if Nolan did not resign.
An open house in honor of Mrs. Catherine Adler’s 90th birthday will be held on Sunday, March 29, in the Village Hall.
Funeral services for Waunakee Village Attorney Earl I. Cooper, 74, were held Thursday in Madison.
Mr. and Mrs. John Ziegler are proud to announce the birth of their daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on March 12.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 21, 1991
Wisconsin Power and Light is considering the possibility of converting the former Comstock Seed building into “affordable housing,” the village board learned Monday night.
The Town of Springfield will se competition for three election positions this spring. Tom Ripp is challenging Leonard Meier for the chairman slot; Rich Endres and Steve Crosby are vying for the second supervisory position; and Dorothea Brumm is opposing Agnes Acker for town treasurer. Valerie Hollnagel, daughter of Carl Hollnagel and Clare Kepple, was named Young Woman of the Year. Also taking honors at the ceremony were Tanya Romero, Susan Mottard, Kari Kutchmarek and Melissa Karls.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 15, 2001
On April 3, Waunakee voters will have the chance to tell their elected officials how strongly they feel about having a swimming pool in their community. The April election will include an advisory referendum question on the ballot for a $4.1 million outdoor pool facility.
Waunakee’s population grew 53 percent in the past decade, making it one of the fastest growing communities in Dane County, according to the latest census.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 17, 2011
After months of working on an alternative design to a roundabout at the Main Street and Century Avenue intersection, engineers have found a signalized option that the Department of Transportation finds acceptable.
A request to amend the Waunakee and Westport comprehensive plan and rezone an area for a future commercial development elicited little public comment last week. The March 8 public hearing before the Waunakee Plan Commission and the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission was one of several steps in the approval process for the Woodland Crest Neighborhood Center.
With about 300 members, the Waunakee-Westport Chamber of Commerce is healthy, and it enjoys strong partnerships with the Waunakee and Westport governments, along with the Waunakee school district.
A new restaurant in Waunakee offers diners a wide array of Mexican specials in a quaint, casual setting. Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant has opened its doors at its North Century Avenue location, next to May Vision Center.
Plan commissioners in Westport and Waunakee are gathering more information about how a temporary asphalt plant might impact the area. Yahara Materials is seeking a long-term conditional use permit for a portable concrete batch plant and a hot mix asphalt plant at the quarry next to Hwy. 19 Landscaping, the former Sparby’s Christmas Barn location.
Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors Committee of the Whole heard testimony March 10 from county officials regarding redistricting and how it can affect changing the size of the board.
Plan commissioners recommended approval of a rezone for the Kaltenberg Seed Farm property at Hwy. 19 across from Hogan Road to accommodate a request from InterCon Construction to locate at the site.
To keep in line with current open enrollment requirements, the Waunakee school board approved a handful of requests Monday, meeting their April 8 deadline for approvals.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Dana Goehring, a private counselor and part-time greeter at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee native and University of Wisconsin-Madison student Simran Brar recently won first place at a national fusion dance competition as part of the UW-Madison dance team Wisconsin Surma March 5.
Waunakee-area residents have a chance to improve their health, enjoy the outdoors, and take a time-out through a new walking program. Updike Chiropractic is offering its first annual Walk It Waunakee, an eight-week program that gives teams some fun, healthy competition as an incentive to exercise.
