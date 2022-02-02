Waunakee Manor residents Marty Keller and Viola Helt created a small retail shop in an empty efficiency apartment last summer as part of a project they undertook during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Less than a year later, the business has become a staple throughout their senior-living community, and the founders see no reason it should close.
“I call it a convenience store,” said Helt, an 89-year-old volunteer who tends the cash register most days, “because really it’s a convenience to the residents. They come in; they visit. And they like that.”
Manor Mart opened for business in June 2021 and offers everyday items such as stamps, snacks, soft drinks, fruit, personal-hygiene products and an assortment of homemade baked goods. Most of the items have been priced at a cost similar to what one can expect to find at a grocery store.
Keller said it’s not about the money, though.
“The purpose is not to make a profit,” explained Keller, who does most the restocking for Manor Mart by bargain hunting at local grocery and department stores. “It’s an activity.”
The 86-year-old said the idea for an onsite retail store dates back to pre-pandemic times but gained traction when COVID-19 restrictions halted many of the activities at the senior-living community and limited residents’ ability to socialize with one another. Staff agreed that neighbors would benefit from a designated time and location in which small groups could gather for conversation, while respecting social-distancing requirements and group-size limitations.
“It was challenging to find things to do, to give people a sense of purpose during that time,” said Waunakee Manor Activities Director Nikki Heuer, “especially when families couldn’t come in. It was very difficult. But we kind of put out some ideas, and Viola and Marty, they took charge (of the project) and said they’d love to do it.”
Staff and residents agreed upon a location – an unoccupied efficiency apartment – and set to work preparing the room for business. Keller retrofitted an old desk to serve as a cash register, while a member of the maintenance department gave the walls a fresh coat of paint.
“It was pretty cute,” Heuer said of the efforts to ready the space.
Family members prepared handmade goods and cards for the grand opening, and on June 3, Manor Mart was officially open for business.
Store hours were originally limited to two days a week, Mondays and Thursdays, but demand soon increased to the point where a third day had to be added. So, too, did the supplies.
“When we started out, we only had about a third of this inventory,” Keller said, adding that items were introduced onto shelves once they discovered people’s preferences. “And we try to sell them at very comparable prices so that it’s not ripping them off in any way.”
Heuer said passing along the savings has been a priority for Helt and Keller since the business opened.
“It’s very important to Marty and Viola that it’s affordable,” Heuer said. “They’re not out to make a lot of money… They just like the fact that they can bring these things to people who don’t get out or don’t have family around. And for them, I think they’d say it’s something to do.”
Heuer said sales for a single day have totaled as much as $65. Helt and Keller said all proceeds go toward restocking the shelves of Manor Mart, or are used to sponsor activities for residents.