The Waunakee school board could be reconsidering its decision for fall instruction Monday night, following a request from one of the board members who had voted to remain virtual.
The district released today its agenda for the Aug. 3 meeting, which was to focus on co-curriculars.
Included in the agenda is an item titled “Request by a School Board Member for Reconsideration of the School Board’s Decision from 7-27-20 Regarding the Educational Model for Returning to School in the Fall of 2020.”
According to its description, the board member requesting that reconsideration voted in favor of an enhanced remote-learning option during the July 27 school-board meeting.
The board member’s name has not been released.
“A member of the School Board who voted ‘Yes’ on 7-27-20 for the Enhanced Remote Learning model for reopening school in the fall, has requested that an agenda item be created so they can put forth a motion for reconsideration of the school reopening plan decision,” the agenda states.
The motion to start the 2020-21 school year in a virtual format passed by a 4-3 vote.
Were any of the board members who voted in favor of the original motion to change their vote, the education model for first semester could change to a hybrid or in-person format.
“If a motion for reconsideration is put forth and is approved by the Board, then a subsequent motion can be put forth and voted upon for the Fall 2020 School Reopening Plan,” the agenda states.
The agenda for Monday night’s meeting can be found on BoardBook, at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1924?meeting=365415.
