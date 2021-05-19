The Waunakee prep softball team is still trying to find its stride as it races through the shortened spring season.
The Warriors suffered five more loss last week to fall to 1-13.
Waunakee opened the week with an 11-3 loss to visiting Oregon on May 10.
In their closest game of the week, the Warriors dropped a 10-8 heartbreaker to host Portage on May 11.
Waunakee fell to 1-5 in the Badger North Conference with a 10-3 loss to visiting Mount Horeb last Friday.
This past Saturday, the Warriors dropped both games of a home doubleheader with Monona Grove. The Silver Eagles came out on top 10-3 in the first game and 9-3 in the second.
Waunakee will entertain Sauk Prairie at 5 p.m. on May 20 before hosting Beaver Dam in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Oregon 11
Waunakee 3
Oregon scored four runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the way.
Waunakee cut the lead in half with two runs in the bottom of the third. Grace Fueger and Amanda Comins both had run-scoring singles.
The Panthers answered with three runs in the top of the fourth. They scored four runs over the final two innings.
The Warriors got a run-scoring single from Kenzie Tachick in the bottom of the sixth.
Morgan Meyer, Fueger and Comins each had two hits for Waunakee.
Alli Lenling and Rhya Thole both pitched for the Warriors. They combined for four strikeouts and eight walks.
Portage 10
Waunakee 8
The Warriors fell just short in a late-game rally against Portage.
The game got going with both teams scoring a run in the second inning. Alyssah Manriquez knocked in the run for Waunakee with a ground ball.
Portage took its first lead with a five-run rally in the bottom of the third.
Waunakee got a run-scoring single from Manriquez in the top of the fourth.
Trailing 10-2, Waunakee made things interesting with a six-run outburst in the top of the seventh. Comins had the big hit in the frame with a two-run triple, while Katie Valk added a two-run single. Lila Branchaw and Kayla Rosenstock both provided run-scoring singles.
Rosenstock had a team-high three hits, while Comins and Manriquez had two each.
Lauryn Paul pitched all six innings for Waunakee. She recorded three strikeouts and a walk.
Mount Horeb 7
Waunakee 1
The Warriors managed just two hits and committed five errors in the loss to Mount Horeb.
The game opened with both teams scoring a run in the first inning. Comins had an RBI single for Waunakee.
The Vikings took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the third. They scored two more in the fourth and added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Comins and Branchaw had the only hits for Waunakee.
Paul had five strikeouts and a walk in a complete-game pitching effort.
Monona Grove 10
Waunakee 3
Monona Grove scored the first six runs of the game and never looked back.
Waunakee scored solo runs in the third, fifth and seventh stanzas. Fueger plated the run in the third with a double and knocked in a run with a fly ball in the fifth. Branchaw provided a run-scoring double in the seventh.
Rosenstock had two hits for the Warriors.
Rhya Thole went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for Waunakee. She came away with two strikeouts and two walks.
Monona Grove 9
Waunakee 3
Monona Grove used an eight-run rally in the sixth to come from behind and win.
The Silver Eagles took their first lead with a run in the first inning.
The Warriors grabbed the lead with three runs in the second stanza. Lindsey Smithback and Mayah Richmann both belted run-scoring singles, while Rhya Thole plated a run with a ground ball.
Manriquez had three of Waunakee’s five hits.
Lenling and Paul both pitched for the Warriors. They combined for a strikeout and seven walks.