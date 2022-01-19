Waunakee school board members could face sanctions for attempting to investigate and resolve issues relating to the school district, under a new rule that has been proposed by district officials.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg presented policy revisions to the district’s board of education last week that would lay out new guidelines for its seven members. Among them was a revision to Policy 224 (Board-Superintendent Roles and Working Relationship) that directs school board members to refer complaints, concerns and controversies that arise to “appropriate channels” rather than look into the matters themselves.
Those that disobey the rule would be subject to reprimand.
Guttenberg said the new language is the result of discussions between administrators and policy committee chair Ted Frey, who had met recently to consider changes that could improve existing board of education (BOE) policies and ensure that they align with best practices.
Frey discussed those changes at the board’s Jan. 10 meeting, noting that there had been concern among community members regarding the proposed revisions and the rule barring elected officials from investigating school-related incidents. Some of them criticized the revised policy as a measure that stripped power from individual board members and transferred it into the hands of administration.
Frey dismissed those concerns, arguing that investigations were an administrative responsibility and not one that fell within the scope of school board members.
“As a board, we’re the oversight and we give direction to administration to take on and address (allegations against the district),” Frey said. “It’s not really within our scope to do the investigating.”
Several board members expressed support for the proposed revisions, while others objected to it on the basis that terms within Policy 224 – such as “investigate” and “appropriate channels” – were ambiguous and open to interpretation.
“I think it’s a definitional question,” director Dave Boetcher said about his objection to the new language. “I would have a hard time staring at a parent, saying, ‘I’m not going to listen to your child because you didn’t go through the appropriate channels.’ I’m still an elected official, elected by that person. They have a right to talk to me.”
Boetcher recommended that language stating board members should not attempt to investigate and resolve issues on their own be removed from the proposed policy as well.
Treasurer Jack Heinemann argued that the language was important, as it ensured those handling the incidents were trained to do so.
“By striking that, we as individuals can go out and do our own investigation,” Heinemann said. “And I’m not sure that we want a rogue board member going and investigating things like that.”
A policy committee meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 26, at which time members will be presented with various versions of the rule for consideration. Guttenberg said one version will have the language in question stricken from the policy as an option to consider before BOE members take a second read of the 200 series in February.
Proposed policy revisions can be found on BoardBook, the school district’s online meeting-preparation tool, at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1924?meeting=509283.