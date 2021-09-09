ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 22, 1921
The Dane baseball team defeated Waunakee by a score of 2-1 in a 10-inning battle on Sunday. Hank LaHail hurled for Dane.
Terry’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, a talent show, will play here Friday. There will be a street parade at noon.
Edward Noltner has resigned his position with the Waunakee Milk Products Company.
G.W. Dean has sold his farm to his son, Neuman. (This is the farm now owned by Francis Gilles.)
A great many of the tobacco crops are still in the fields.
Miss Marie Beck and Joseph Fleiner were married at Rockford, Ill., last week.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 23, 1926
S.E. Blake will open his radio shop in the Brausen Hotel building on Saturday.
The new bridge in the Town of Westport near the Vincent Hurst farm is completed and will be open to traffic soon.
William Lynch is now head mechanic at McWattey Auto Co. garage.
Bert Deans is having ahis bowling alleys thoroughly repaired. Peter Simon is doing the work.
Hunters are reporting that ducks are very scarce this year and only a few are being bagged.
Lt. Dick Reeve visited with his parents and friends in the old home town on Friday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 19, 1946
John Kneubuehler had high totals in the City League Tuesday when he rolled a 607 count.
Miss Gertrude Midthun and George Mulcahy were united in marriage in the Immanuel Evangelical and Reformed Church at Dane Tuesday afternoon.
Coach C.H. Cerull reports that he has five lettermen and 15 candidates for his six-man football this year.
Miss Mariann Klingelhofer, who teaches at Fort Atkinson, spent Sunday at the home of her parents here.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Becker celebrated their 20th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 15.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
September 30, 1951
Robert W. Albrecht, 67, former owner of the Ford garage in Waunakee, died Sunday at his home after a long illness.
Bill Herr, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.J. Herr, has reenrolled at Ripon College as a freshman.
Three Braun brothers are now in service – Lowell, Duane and Einer Braun, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Albert T. Braun.
Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Ripp announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kopp are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 12.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 14, 1961
The new addition to St. John’s Catholic School will be blessed and dedicated on Sunday by Bishop William P. O’Connor.
The Waunakee High School Warriors downed Milton Union here Friday night in a non-conference game by a score of 31-0.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Miller announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Schwenn are observing their 21st wedding anniversary today (Thursday).
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 23, 1971
Two representatives of the Metropolitan Sewer District were present at a meeting of the Waunakee Village Board Monday night to discuss the finalizing procedures now that connecting with MSD is close at hand.
Andrew (Yan) Williamson, 69, Rt. 2, died in a Madison hospital after a brief illness. He farmed in the Town of Westport all his life and was also a member of the Town of Westport Board for weveral years.
Waunakee Warriors celebrated a thrilling victory against Waterloo as they won by a score of 13-12.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Waunakee High School Marching Band will be part of the Band Day at the University of Wisconsin football game. They will be among 3,000 other high school students from all over Wisconsin who will be featured as a massive band during halftime.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 17, 1981
The Waunakee Village Board has asked its police committee to recommend a method of searching for a new police chief to replace Richard Hartwig.
Brucellosis has infected 464 cows in the herd of Roger and Robert Kippley, who ffarm near Waunakee.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Carolyn Hayes, treasurer of the Town of Westport.
Avis Dalton and Mary Ann Kueffer are co-owner of the Limber Yard, Waunakee’s first exercise club, located upstairs at 113 E. Main St., which used to be the old Village Hall.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 12, 1991
Transportation Secretary Ronald Fielder has endorsed recommendations of a 17-member study committee to expand Hwy. 12 to four lanes between Sauk City and Middleton, sending them to the state Transportation Projects Commission for consideration in 1992.
U.S. Rep. Scott Klug visited Waunakee last week to listen to his constituents. Their comments covered a wide range of topics, including education, health care for the elderly and the poor, veterans’ benefits, social security, crime and gun control, and the death penalty.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Patty Lowry, an environmentalist serving on Waunakee’s recycling committee.
Waunakee rolled past Middleton by a score of 36-13 in Badger Conference football action at Middleton Friday night.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 13, 2001
A column in this week’s Tribune by reporter Roberta Baumann expresses the shock at the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Towers. Baumann is formerly of New York.
Members of the Waunakee Teachers Union have rejected a contract proposal which offered a 4.75 percent increase in benefits and salary for each of the 2001-02 and 2002-03 school years.
About 350 Town of Vienna residents and invited guests braved the day-long rains to attend the third annual Family Day celebration at the Town of Vienna grounds Sunday.
Outgoing Schumacher Farm Park trustees Peg Tierney and George Reinke share their experiences with the Schumacher family and the creation of the farm park in this week’s edition.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Irma Christly, 97, who recalls life in rural Plover in the early 1900s.
An announcement of Richard and Donna Murphy’s 50th anniversary appears in this week’s edition. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. James Catholic Church, Madison.
Waunakee’s first ever girls’ golf team opened competition by placing third in the Oregon Invitation with a score of 312. The high score was 304 and the low 314.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 15, 2011
Waunakee residents should rest assured there won’t be another school district referendum attempt in the spring 2012 election. That’s because the district will be focusing its efforts on hammering out specific long-range plans for space needs.
Waunakee Village Board members chose to exceed the village’s self-imposed debt capacity for a limited time at their Sept. 6 meeting, deciding to go ahead with two unfunded capital projects.
Like many Wisconsin municipal governments, the Waunakee Village Board is revisiting its personnel handbook to comply with budget bills passed by the state legislature this spring. At their meeting last week, the village board approved revisions to its grievance procedure policy, but from the discussion, it was clear other changes would be needed, as well.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Joan Ensign, a retired Waunakee High School math teacher who now serves on the board of education.
Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) is urging residents to get flu vaccines.
The Waunakee School District received four letters of interest to temporarily fill a school board seat vacated by former board president Paul Meese last month. The current board will interview the candidates, and select a replacement, at an open meeting Sept. 21.
Wisconsin’s tax collections were below expectations last year, but not by much. Tax revenue brought in $12.9 billion in this past fiscal year.