Waunakee’s student athletes could see more playing time in the upcoming months, following a revision to COVID-19 guidelines that were issued by the WCSD athletic department in winter.
School board members decided at a special board meeting last week to remove language from the guidelines that prohibited athletes from taking part in club activities during their scholastic sports season. The March 2 decision has allowed for simultaneous participation in school- and non-school-sponsored sporting events, in the wake of a recent decrease in area COVID activity.
“What we got today is not what we had in December,” said director Brian Hoefer, who chaired the Dec. 22 co-curricular meeting when the COVID-19 guidelines for athletics were initially approved. “Back in November and December…we were trying to get back in the classrooms and stuff like that, so that was part of our rationale. But our policies for COVID were always supposed to be fluid and adjust with time.”
The district’s original guidelines – titled “COVID-19 Guidelines for Winter Athletics 2020-21” – required athletes to commit to participating in only their scholastic sports season, in an effort to minimize exposure to outside groups. Violators were subject to a 10-day quarantine for their initial offense, and suspension or removal from the school’s team for any subsequent offense.
The policies provided guidance to Waunakee coaches and their athletes through an abbreviated and unprecedented winter season. As it neared an end, families of spring and alternate-fall athletes were notified about the district’s policy that would prohibit club activity in spring as well.
Several objected, noting that only winter sports were referenced within the document and that they had only recently been notified of its policy prohibiting athletes from participating in club sports.
Some families had spent several hundred dollars enrolling their students in such programs.
Director Mark Hetzel called a special meeting shortly thereafter, for the purpose of clarifying the school board’s intent and determining whether the policy should remain in effect for spring.
“Clearly, there was unintended confusion and conflict because of interpretation of what was or what wasn’t in terms of the COVID guidelines,” Hetzel said. “Parents were informed that this is a policy that was going to go forward, and they had already made a commitment to some level of club participation that conflicted with school sports, which put them in a terrible position. So that’s why I asked for the meeting. I felt there were a lot of problems that had occurred that we just needed to get straightened out, to make sure that we as a board and the community as a whole were clear on about what we expected and what was allowed.”
It took board members less than an hour to reach a decision on what would be permitted for the spring and alternate-fall season.
Vice president Mike Brandt reiterated that the intent of the board was what mattered, noting that a motion to prohibit club activity had failed prior to the athletic department drafting its COVID-19 guidelines in December. He added that COVID activity was higher at that point in the schoolyear.
“The numbers were much worse than they are now. So I guess at this point, I would be shocked if a majority of the board wanted to change their position,” Brandt said. “So to a certain extent, I would kind of hope we could certainly cut to the chase and just move forward with what the intent of the board was in November. I see no reason for it to have changed, unless someone wants to say otherwise. Nothing’s really gotten worse in the last four months.”
Brandt motioned to allow club activity for athletes participating in school-sponsored activities, following state and local regulations, for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
The motion passed by a 6-1 vote, with Brandt voting in opposition to the proposal.
“For me, that was a big decision,” school board president Dave Boetcher said. “I mean, it’s really hard for some of these kids where they spend years in school and a big part is being able to play soccer or lacrosse. You start getting into your high-school years, and that’s when you’re expecting to go the farthest and do your best. And then to suddenly hear you’re not allowed to is very hard. So you want to give them that opportunity.”
Updated COVID-19 guidelines, regulating the alternate-fall athletics season, were presented to school board members on Monday. Guidelines regulating the traditional spring season will be presented to board members at their April 12 meeting.
