Habitat Young Professionals of Dane County (HYP) has announced a golf outing that will take place at The Meadows of Six Mile Creek on Saturday, June 5, benefiting Habitat for Humanity.
HYP Vice President and Communications Chair Colleen Peters said the tournament will feature a shotgun start, 18 holes of competition, raffle drawings and prizes to be awarded throughout the day. Lunch has been included in the cost of participation, which for the general public is $100.
“This is the first year that HYP is going to host this golf outing,” Peters said. “We’re really excited about it, because we have a good relationship with The Meadows of Six Mile Creek in Waunakee. And we’re excited to be able to host something where people can gather, be outdoors and still support a great organization.”
Peters said proceeds from the event will support Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s home ownership program, which provides low-income families the opportunity to purchase a newly constructed home via 25- to 30-year mortgages that accrue little to no interest.
The program has helped hundreds of families find their way into safe, affordable housing over the past 34 years and is only possible with support from donors and volunteers in the community.
Peters noted that families participating in the program also help with construction.
“I think there’s a misconception when it comes to Habitat for Humanity, about how they operate. I think there’s a belief that Habitat gives away homes for free, when in fact the people who sign up and participate in the program, they put in their sweat equity and volunteer hours on the build site,” Peters said. “They actually pay a mortgage once the home is completed as well.”
According to Habitat’s website, qualifying homeowners are required to put in 375 hours of work building their home over a 9- to 12-month timeframe. Mortgage payments are income-based, with no more than 28-30 percent of the homeowner’s gross income going toward loan payback.
Several families have saved money on their monthly housing expenses because of the model, paying less on their mortgage than they were in rent prior to joining the home ownership program.
Peters said sustainable home ownership is one of many positive effects Habitat for Humanity has on the community, which is why HYP members devote their time and energy toward supporting it.
“Our goal is to build the next generation of volunteers for Habitat, donors and advocates of the organization, so that hopefully when they’re in a position later in life to be more invested in Habitat – or maybe build on the build sites once they’re retired and have more time – that they’ll still be connected to the organization for years to come,” Peters said.
More information about Habitat Young Professionals can be found at hypdanecounty.org, where visitors can join the organization for as little as $6 a month. Those interested in the golf outing should visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hyp-golf-outing-tickets-146830113823 no later than June 3.
Golfers are encouraged to register early, as a limited number of spots are available.