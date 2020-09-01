Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) has announced the second program in its Building Connections series, with a facilitated discussion of the documentary “13th” in mid-September.
“It’s a documentary that was made in 2016,” WNC director Lisa Humenik said. “It looks at race and justice in relation to mass incarceration in the U.S. The title refers to the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery but allowed for involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.”
Directed by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the film was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2017 Academy Awards and later won an Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction.
In the film, scholars and activists examine the perpetuation of slavery after its abolition in 1865.
They explain how Black subjugation has continued through exploitation of the 13th Amendment, whereby southern states criminalized petty offenses for labor, and policies like mass incarceration.
“Mass incarceration is one of those things many people think has been a good way to cut down on crime,” Humenik said. “But this really shows how particular communities of color have been disproportionately targeted for imprisonment, and how that has perpetuated throughout history.”
Facilitating the Sept. 17 discussion is president of the Midwest Center for Cultural Competence, Harold Gates, whose organization provides training and education on topics such as diversity.
For more than 25 years, part of Gates’s job has been teaching others about problems in society.
“Most of us haven’t been taught history in a way that helps inform us about why things are the way they are,” Gates said. “And this movie gives a really good historical overview, all the way up through Trump’s period in office, as to how that has been used pit us against each other.”
Gates said discussion of the documentary will involve both small- and large-group conversation, with an emphasis on dialogue rather than debate.
He explained that intellectual discourse leads to greater understanding than an argument.
“I can prove you wrong,” Gates said. “You can argue your point with me, or vice-versa. But where does that get us? Dialogue is me trying to understand what you’re saying, and you helping me get a better sense of how you came up with that perspective – even if I don’t agree with it.”
Gates said talking points will include what stood out most to participants as they viewed the film – whether an insightful statistic or a previously unknown fact – and actionable ideas for change.
“What was their aha moment?” Gates said. “And then at the end, bring the groups back and have a larger discussion with highlights from each of the discussion groups, encouraging them to take some action on what it was that came out of their group that could help make a difference.”
Humenik said she looks forward to the discussion, as racial equity has become a topic of conversation on both the national and local level.
“A lot of Waunakee residents are talking about issues related to racism,” Humenik said. “Many are wanting to get involved in some way. And I think having other people who live close by to talk about it really helps move the topic forward, to see what we can do as a community to respond.”
Those wishing to take part in the Sept. 17 discussion should register online, at https://www.surveymonkey.com
/r/Building
Connections_2020Sept.
