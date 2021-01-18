Nearly a dozen Waunakee Community School District students have been selected for a 2021 MLK Outstanding Young Person Award, in recognition of their efforts inside and outside the classroom.
The award recognizes middle-school and high-school youth across Dane County who have demonstrated excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and community service, and is presented by the Urban League of Greater Madison (ULGM) on an annual basis.
More than 250 students were selected for this year’s award, including 11 from WCSD.
Waunakee High School students to receive a 2021 MLK Outstanding Young Person Award include seniors Petra Mallon and David Petty Jr, juniors Katherine Ikaunieks and Aoife Moran, sophomores Noopur Patel and Corey Marionneaux, and freshmen Josephine Petroff and Lata Vervoort.
“We are incredibly honored to have so many students nominated for the MLK Outstanding Young Person Awards,” WHS principal Brian Borowski said. “These students are amazing examples of how incredibly talented our students are at Waunakee Community High School. I am incredibly proud that they have been nominated for these awards. They are all very deserving and I wish them all the best. I also thank them for their dedication to WCHS as well as the Waunakee Community.”
Waunakee Middle School students to receive the award include eighth graders Jeremiah and Joshua Alfred, and seventh grader Sophia Rodriguez.
Award recipients were recognized during an online event held Sunday, Jan. 17, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The “Stand for Justice” program featured inspirational stories from area residents, performances by local artists and a celebration of the 2021 Outstanding Young Persons.
The ceremony was held in lieu of the ULGM’s annual MLK Youth Recognition Breakfast, which was unable to proceed in an in-person format due to local COVID-19 restrictions.
Hosting the virtual event were local artists Rob Dz and Danielle Crim.
CEO and President of the Madison Urban League Ruben Anthony spoke at the ceremony, noting that his organization recognized the importance of continuing its work in spite of recent challenges.
“The Urban League is not an organization that gives up,” Anthony said. “We’ve been around for 50 years here in Madison, serving this community. And certainly, during a time of crisis, we don’t give up. We dig down deeper and find ways to get things done.”
Information about the Urban League of Greater Madison can be found at ulgm.org.
