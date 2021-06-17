After closing out the regular season with a 16-2 victory over Stoughton on June 2, the Waunakee boys lacrosse team welcomed back the Vikings to Warriors Stadium for a first-round game of the Wisconsin State Championships on June 10.
The Warriors put on anther powerful display of offense in an 18-4 triumph over the Vikings last week.
Top-ranked Waunakee is a perfect 17-0 this season.
The Warriors continued play in the Wisconsin State Championships with a second-round game against eighth-seeded Sun Prairie earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
The semifinals are set for 6 p.m. on June 16, while the championship game will be held at 7 p.m. on June 19. Since they are the top seed, the Warriors will continue to host as long as they are in the tournament.
Waunakee had a quick start to the playoff opener. The Warriors jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first quarter.
The Warriors took complete command of the game with six goals in the second quarter. They led 11-3 at halftime.
Waunakee slammed the doors shut on the Vikings after scoring six unanswered goals in the third quarter to increase the lead to 17-3.
Both teams scored a goal in the fourth quarter.
Kaden Kruschek had a huge game for the Warriors. He came away with seven goals.
Zach Samson had three goals for Waunakee, while Jack Gengler scored twice. Matthew Lindley, Clayton Cerett, Jaxson Ryan, Luke Reiter, Isaac Schaaf and Michal Zylka each scored one goal.
Cerett led the Warriors with four assists, while Gengler and John Kittoe had three each. Ryan and Reiter had one assist apiece.
Nate Vagedes led Stoughton with two goals, while Aiden Tiesman and Nick Balthazor scored one each.