Waunakee Family Dentistry has announced plans to move its dental practice downtown this year, in order to accommodate recent growth that the business has experienced.
Staff said the new office will be housed within the Lamphouse development on E. Main Street.
The site would provide more than 1800 square feet of commercial space to the growing practice, which plans to add a fifth treatment room to its clinic and see more patients at the downtown location.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Dr. Thomas Smiley, a dentist for Waunakee Family Dentistry since 2019. “I’ve always been a big proponent of small towns growing and keeping the downtown viable. And I think Waunakee’s done a wonderful job of that.”
The move would mark the beginning of a new era for Waunakee Family Dentistry – a business that began in 2015 – but the end of a chapter in Waunakee history that spans more than 45 years.
The company’s current office, located on Hwy. 113, was constructed in the mid-1970s.
Dr. Gordon Meffert designed and built the office while serving in the U.S. Navy, from which he was discharged in 1975. The clinic was attached to his home, and opened August of that year.
“He was pretty innovative for a smaller practice: three operatories and a nice clientele,” Smiley said of the clinic, originally named Meffert Dental Care. “And it’s kind of a farm setting, which is kind of nice to look out at the fields while you’re working. He definitely had a nice practice.”
Meffert practiced out of the office for more than 40 years, selling it to Summit Dental Consulting in 2015. He would continue to practice there until his retirement two years later.
Dr. Dan Wadzinski served as dentist from 2017-2019, until Smiley came aboard that summer.
Smiley said the practice is similar to others for which he’s worked, and though the rural setting is nice, he knows that the relocation is necessary in order for his dental practice to expand.
“I’ve been here for a year and a half,” Smiley said. “And when I came on board, my understanding was that as the practice grew, we would outgrow the space and it’d be time to move onto something else. So I think it was always in the back of the mind that this would be a temporary structure for us.”
When Smiley joined the practice, the office had three operatories, or treatment rooms, and a lunchroom for its staff. Shortly thereafter, the lunchroom had to be removed to make space for a fourth treatment room.
President of Summit Dental Consulting, Dr. Todd Hehli said it speaks to the recent growth.
“It’s a beautiful setting, but it’s a practice that we need to expand,” Hehli said. “And we are really excited to be in what we think is a growing Waunakee downtown community. With the appeal of that whole downtown, I think the patients are going to appreciate it as well.”
Hehli said the downtown office is expected to open in late April or early May, noting that the commercial space will better serve both the clinic's patients and its staff.
“They’ll have all new equipment and private treatment areas,” Hehli said. “And there’ll be a lot of windows in the treatment rooms. So it’ll be a very nice, professional space. We’re excited to be working with Lamphouse.”
More information on the practice can be found at waunakeefamilydentistry.com.
