Chris Mand has been named the new student-services director for the Waunakee school district, stepping into the administrator role of a department that has undergone considerable change in recent months.
Mand has worked for the district since 2019, as associate director of the student-services department.
The 43-year-old sat down for an interview with the Tribune last week, to discuss her background in education and the journey that brought her to Waunakee Community School District two years ago.
“I always wanted to be a meteorologist, actually. But I had a life-changing event in high school, and I really struggled,” Mand said. “Then I received help from the student services in my school, and I just decided, ‘This is something I want to do when I get older.’ That’s why I went into social work, (to) support students’ mental health so that they’re available to learn and get the most from their education. That kind of work is what I’m passionate about.”
Having grown up in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mand attended UW-Oshkosh during the late 1990s where she graduated with a bachelor of social work in June 2000. Mand enrolled in grad school that same summer, and earned a master’s in the field just over a year later, from UW-Milwaukee.
Mand spent the first 14 years of her career as a social worker for the Verona Area School District, an experience that opened her eyes to the full impact one can have on students and their families.
She later joined the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, where she worked as a mental-health and transitional-education coordinator from 2015 to 2019. As transitional-ed coordinator, Mand served as a liaison for students experiencing homelessness and those living in foster care.
District-level administrators later encouraged Mand to pursue her own administrative license.
Mand enrolled at Viterbo University, and in 2019, earned a certificate in educational leadership. Waunakee just so happened to be hiring for an associate director of student services at that time.
Mand threw her name in the hat, and was announced as the district’s new associate student-services director in September 2019. Less than two years later, former Director of Student Services Kurt Eley announced that he would be retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Eley explained that there would be a new organizational structure after he left the district.
Returning to a model that had been in place prior to 2006, the department would now be divided into student services and special education. The division was something administrators identified as essential to improving support programs in the district and the way in which they’re administered.
Those overseeing the programs could maintain a narrower focus than previous administrators, and devote greater attention to the ones that fell within their purview.
As a candidate for the next student-services director, Mand was excited for the opportunity.
“When we had the one director position, and we had special ed and student services together, that’s a big group with a lot to navigate,” Mand said. “In special ed, there’s a lot of compliance, a lot of legal things and a lot of needs within that department. Student services is the same way. There are a lot of needs that revolve around health and mental health, and that is an area that has really taken off and grown over the years. So being able to actually focus more on student services and move some of that great work we’re doing forward, I think that’s what’s most exciting. And getting to know our students, our families and our staff on a deeper level – because of the department splitting – is a little more possible and manageable.”
Mand stepped into the director role on July 1, and has been in the position for approximately one month now. Mand said she is looking forward to continuing her work with others in the department.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with the staff here and learning from my colleagues on the student-services team,” Mand said. “My background is heavy in student services. So being able to lead a student-services department is something that I’m very passionate about. It’s very energizing for me, and I think it’s definitely the right place at the right time.”
Mand lives in Middleton with her husband and dog. When not assisting students and their families, she enjoys taking pictures of her two children, the weather and whatever else catches her eye.