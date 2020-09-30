The Waunakee girls tennis team has not just been winning this fall, the Warriors have dominated all nine of their opponents.
The Lady Warriors improved to 9-0 on Sept. 22 after hammering visiting Beaver Dam 9-1.
“The match-ups were interesting and it made for a fun match with Beaver Dam,” Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said. “I’m personally happy with how we played in third sets and tie-breakers this time versus Beaver Dam. Last year, between our dual and the tournament, I think we lost six of eight three-set matches, and less than 25 percent winning tiebreakers. This time, we didn’t lose a third-set match, and we were 66 percent winning tie-breakers.”
It was Waunakee’s third victory by a 9-1 score this fall. The other six wins were 10-0 shutouts.
In one of the most entertaining matches of the night, the Warriors’ No. 1 singles player Sara Sowinski came from behind to beat the Golden Beavers’ Hannah Budde.
Sowinski dropped the first set 6-3, but rebounded to win the final two sets, 6-3 and 6-1.
“Sara played a solid No. 1 doubles player from Beaver Dam who she met twice last year in doubles,” Nuenthel said. “Hannah has been to state the last two years, so this was a good match for Sara.”
Gretchen Lee also needed a comeback at No. 2 singles for Waunakee. Beaver Dam’s Lindsay Propst claimed the first set, 6-4, but Lee dominated the final two sets, 6-1 and 6-3.
“After dropping the first set because of a slow start, Gretchen played a perfect second set, and good 3rd set to show she’s improved since last year,” Nuenthel said.
Beaver Dam’s lone win of the night came at the No. 3 spot from Riley Smith, who outlasted Waunakee’s Alli Larsen 6-4, 7-6.
The No. 4 singles match between Waunakee’s Jadyn Statz and Madelyn Connaughty went the distance. Statz netted a 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 victory.
“The other half of Beaver Dam’s good No. 1 doubles team played Jadyn at No. 4 singles and it was another good match with Jadyn winning in three sets,” Nuenthel said.
The Lady Warriors’ Claire Jaeger (No. 5) cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Grayce Klawitter.
Waunakee’s Julia Zabel (No. 6) won both of her sets against Cora Wendt by a 6-2 score.
At No. 7 singles, the Warriors’ Danielle Rogers garnered a 6-1, 7-6 win over Beaver Dam’s Emily Gabel.
Claire Borgelt kept the ball rolling for Waunakee at No. 8 singles. She thwarted Brooklyn Torres 7-5, 6-2.
The Warriors’ Caitlin Grommon (No. 9) turned in a dominant 6-2, 6-0 performance against Emma Wendt.
Waunakee’s Sophie Schnaubelt closed out the dual with the most lopsided victory of the night. She blasted Beaver Dam’s Ida Devress 6-0, 6-1.
The Lady Warriors will now get ready for the WIAA postseason. They will take part in the Lake Geneva Badger Subsectional at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 5.
Oconomowoc will host the sectional at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.
The WIAA has moved the WIAA Division 1 individual and team state tournaments to the Lake Geneva Tennis Club. The individual state tournament is set for Oct. 15-17, while the team tournament is scheduled for Oct. 24.
“This was our last match of the season playing singles only,” Nuenthel said. “So, now we are looking forward to seeing what our normal No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles lineup can do in the post season.”
