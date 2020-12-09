After leading the Waunakee girls golf team to its highest state finish in a decade, seniors Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm and freshman Izzi Stricker were recently honored by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, The Warrior trio earned all-state honors.
Waunakee turned in a score of 526 to tie Arrowhead for second place behind Brookfield Central (516) at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. It was the Warriors highest state finish since winning a title in 2010.
The Lady Warriors opened the WIAA postseason by winning the Portage Regional by 11 strokes, 328-339, over Tomah.
Tomah filliped the script at the sectional, as the Timberwolves edged the Warriors by three strokes, 341-344.
For their efforts this season, Grimm, Kinzel and Stricker were all named honorable mention all-state by the GCAW.
At regionals, Kinzel and Stricker tied for third place with an 80, while Grimm was sixth with an 82.
Grimm came away with ninth place at the sectional with an 87, while Kinzel and Stricker tied for 10th with an 88.
Stricker, Grimm and Kinzel all tied for 13th place at the state tournament. They each finished with a two-day total of 130.
The GCAW first team was comprised of Arrowhead’s Jessica Guiser, Brookfield Central’s Sarah Balding, Cedarburg’s Elise Hoven, Union Grove’s Norah Roberts, Prescott’s Ava Salay and Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker. Guiser was named the Player of the Year.
Jenna Anderson (Kettle Moraine), Ellie Behring (Oak Creek), Madeline Fiebig (Kettle Moraine), Lauren Haen (Xavier), Madison Haugen (Brookfield East) and Reagan Stuke (Kettle Moraine) made up the second team.
Earning third-team all-state was Grace Durkin (Notre Dame de la Baie Academy), Maya Heckmann (Lakeside Lutheran), Amanda Karvala (New Berlin Eisenhower), Brin Neumann (Tomah), CJ Romero (Brookfield Central), Katelyn Walker (Westosha Central) and Kyley Wipper (Brookfield Central).
Joining Kinzel, Grimm and Stricker on the Division 1 honorable mention list are Kate Downie (Hortonville), Emily Gastrau (Wauwatosa East/West), Eva Kurner (Brookfield Central), Kylie Lanza (Arrowhead), Olivia McSorley (Brookfield East), Lauren Peterson (Arrowhead), Isabella Pieri (Nicolet), Lily Pietz (Menomonee Falls), Sophie Pokela (Tomah), Eleanor Potter (Homestead), Erin Rosencrantz (Brookfield Central), Jasmine Yang (Wausau East/West) and Amelia Zingler (Tomah).
The Division 2 honorable mention list included Callie Berg (Freedom), Danielle Bruecker (Wrightstown), Faith Flynn (NEW Lutheran), Karsen Hammen (Little Chute), Caitlyn Hegenbarth (Edgewood), Grace Jaeger (Edgewood), Brianna Kirsch (Lancaster), Sophia Lawler (The Prairie School), Liz Rohl (Prescott), Ashley Stanislawski (Catholic Memorial), Rhi Stutz (Prescott), Hallie Tulip (Arcadia/Independence), Sally Vangsness (St. Croix Central) and Jackie Wallin (Ladysmith).
