ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
December 1, 1921
A.W. Cameron picked a bowl of ripe strawberries in his garden on Sunday.
Word was received Tuesday of the death of Giles P. Martin, for many years a resident in these parts.
We notice by the high school notes that Edgar Wipperman is principal of the high school this year.
Robert Reeve trapped two muskrats and two mink on Friday. The four brought him $24.50.
Considerable tobacco was taken down the last few days which was considered good case weather.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 2, 1926
Herb Simon accidentally shot his brother, Joe, while hunting rabbits last Saturday. The bullet entered near the chin, glancing from cheekbone and came out just in front of his ear.
This is the year when the post offices were flooded with Pawnee Bill neckties.
Peter Simon now has his new home ready for the plasterers.
Mr. Terry has sold his interest in the firm, Terry & Rosenberg, to Mr. Gerson, who is now in possession. The firm will be known as Rosenberg and Gerson.
In a P.B. Miller advertisement, we notice that shot gun shells are selling for 95 cents a box.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bernards celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 21.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 28, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Yunker announce the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, Nov. 25.
Miss rose Lauber and Joseph G. Ripp were united in marriage in St. Mary’s Church, Pine Bluff, on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Tech Sgt. and Mrs. Ronald LaCrosse announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 21.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 29, 1951
Andrew (Peanuts) Slinde, 65, well known in this community, died at a Madison hospital Monday after a brief illness.
Ronald V. Hellenbrand and James J. Maier were inducted into the Army Thursday morning.
The 1951 Civic Club Home Talent League Champs were honored at a banquet Saturday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Nick Breuch are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at the Lodi Nursing Home on Nov. 16.
Melvin Meier and Elda Griswold were united in marriage on Nov. 24, 1951.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 23, 1961
Mrs. O.A. Otteson, 60, well known resident of Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital Sunday morning after a long illness.
Coach Ron Hering’s high school Warriors defeated Wauwatosa on the Waunakee floor Friday night by a score of 73-62.
John M. Raemisch, 22, son of Percy Raemisch, was shot Saturday afternoon while hunting in Burnett County.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Adler, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Leo A. Endres, son of Mrs. Marie Endres, Waunakee, is undergoing recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 2, 1971
When Waunakee property owners receive their tax bill later this month, they will find that taxes on their property will be $2.62 per $1,000 of assessed valuation higher than last year.
Waunakee property owners will receive Metro Sewer connection bills. The average cost will be $60-$80 per lot.
The Waunakee Tribune is again publishing a list of servicemen from the Waunakee area. The names we have so far are as follows: Wayne Kohlman, John F. Barbian, Daniel J. Breunig, Dennis Carberry, Ronald Fangmeier, Bob Scheuerell, Russell Statz, Daniel Thomas, Charles Turner and Thomas Wagner.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 26, 1981
Mary A. Heimbecker and Randy A. Buhler were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Nov. 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Washa, Waunakee, are welcoming twin daughters born Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Despite an increase of almost $39,000 in expenditures, the Village of Waunakee’s 1982 property tax levy will be only $571 above last year’s levy, under the tentative budget prepared by the village board.
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Statz, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter born Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Madison General Hospital.
The Waunakee Warrior boys basketball team opened their 1981-1982 season by defeating Rio 66-58 last Friday night.
Stu Rindy, who was named All-Capital Conference for the Warrior football team, has been named to the District V All District football team.
Chip and Jim Tiedeman will compete in the 12th annual Madison area Technical College Invitational Open Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Dec. 5.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 21, 1991
Valerie Hollnagel, Waunakee’s Young Woman of the Year, became second alternate in the state Young Woman of the Year finals at Milwaukee.
The Waunakee Village Board believes the local school district should be held responsible for any surface water runoff problems resulting from construction of the middle school.
This week’s Tribune Profile features John Janty, the Waunakee school district’s mathematics coordinator.
Jill and Carl Licht of Waunakee are the proud parents of a son born on Nov. 18 at Meriter Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 22, 2001
All the really good girls and boys know that the best way to get their messages to Santa is through the pages of the Waunakee Tribune. The Tribune will print letters to Santa in the Dec. 20 issue.
St. John’s parishioners are looking at four concept plans that would meet the space needs of their growing congregation, and all of them call for the church to stay where it is.
The Waunakee High School One Act returned home to a fire truck and a welcome home rally after the cast and crew of “The Omelet Murder Case” earned the state’s top award, the Critic’s Choice Award.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Carol Brendel, Waunakee High School vocal choir director.
Gail and Todd Lange of Waunakee are the parents of a son born Nov. 18 at Meriter Hospital.
The Rev. Arnold E. Sommer, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2001 at Linn Manor Care Center, Marion, after a courageous battle with cancer.
It was the best and worst of times for Waunakee in the state championship game. In the first half, the Warriors put on one of their finest performances of the year. In the second half, however, the Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes came back to score 23 unanswered points, and held on to win 23-13.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 24, 2011
School districts across the state have experienced challenges during their most recent budgeting cycles. They’ve seen a reduction in state aid, a cut in their revenue caps and a recessive economy dragging down property values meaning less tax base to draw from. But Waunakee has weathered the storm.
Many residents hike, cross country ski and bird watch at Dane County Parks, but a recently drafted five-year plan envisions additional uses such as gardening or foraging for berries, mushrooms and apples. It also calls for new technology to help engage young parkgoers, smartphone devices like Quick Response or QR codes with updates on what’s blooming and which migratory bird species to watch for.
Volunteers for the Recall Scott Walker movement began collecting signatures as soon as possible, starting at midnight Nov. 15. And at 7 a.m. that morning, Waunakee-area activists had set up a table on Main Street with petitions for people to sign.
Waunakee-area residents who want to be elected to their local governments can begin circulating nomination papers Dec. 1.
When the Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred 25 years ago, 404,000 people were displaced and resettled, and today, it’s estimated 5.5 million are affected. Thanks to the efforts of many, including some in the Madison area, people in those affected are receiving help. Tammy Parks and Robert Schuettpelz of the Friends of Chernobyl Centers, U.S., described the Friends group and how they became involved at the Nov. 10 Waunakee Rotary Club meeting.
On July 24, 10 Boy Scouts from Waunakee Troop 46 left to participate in a hiking adventure at Philmont Scout Ranch near Cimarron, N.M.
The Dane County Parks Director Darren Marsh suggests that County Parks patrons make themselves more visible by wearing brightly colored clothing through the fall and winter hunting season. Marsh said there’s still considerable public use of the parks through the fall and early winter, especially visitor hiking, skiing and walking dogs.
A Wisconsin state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would compensate farmers if their animals are attacked by cougars, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
With 83 percent of school districts responding, survey data gathered this fall shows the vast majority of students are attending schools that cut staff, meaning there are fewer adults in Wisconsin public schools helping children learn, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed the 2012 county budget today with no vetoes. The budget is Parisi’s first as Dane County Executive and includes a more than $4.4 million dollar increase in funds for programs and services administered by Dane County Human Services.