The Waunakee Home Talent baseball team was hoping to shock the Northern Section with an upset win in the opening round of the playoffs last Sunday.
However, the local squad fell a lit short in its upset bid against the top-seeded Sauk Prairie Twins, 5-2.
“The game emulated everything that Home Talent baseball is about, stout pitching, gritty battles at the plate, and silky defense,” Waunakee manager Cameron Hurlebaus said. “There was electricity radiating through the stadium from the first pitch until the last. Ultimately, the team with the timely hits prevailed. You have to tip your cap to Lucas and the rest of the Sauk
team. They’ve built a great program over there.”
Waunakee finished the shortened season with an overall record of 5-7.
“Overall, it was a special season for the Local Nine,” Hurlebaus said. “While we may not have achieved our goal between the lines of advancing further into the postseason, many of our players took big steps forward in their Home Talent careers. I had the opportunity to coach majority of the guys in high school prior to them joining the Local Nine. It was truly remarkable to see them mature through the years and begin taking on leadership roles within the organization this season. To see wide-eyed freshmen grow up to be young men reminded me of exactly why anyone gets into coaching. I know they’ll be able to carry on the Waunakee Home Talent tradition for years to come.”
Hurlebaus had announced earlier this season that this would be his final campaign as manager.
The Twins grabbed momentum early on Sunday. They put two runs on the scoreboard in the opening inning and added a run in the second.
Waunakee got right back in the game after pushing two runs across the plate in the top of the fifth frame.
Sauk Prairie added insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh and eighth.
Bryce Bieri started and pitched into the seventh inning for Waunakee. He had three strikeouts and five walks in the loss.
Dayne Oleson closed out the game on the mound for Waunakee and had three strikeouts.
Sauk Prairie pitchers Sam Koenig and Conor Leister teamed up on a four-hitter. They combined for four strikeouts and five walks.
The Twins’ Lucas Koenig led all batters with three hits, while Sam Koenig finished with two.
Sauk Prairie will host sixth-seeded Mazomanie in the Northern Section semifinals this Sunday. Second-seeded Ashton and fourth-seeded Middleton will square off in the other semifinal.