ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
October 27, 1921
H.T. Nicolai has resigned his position as manager of the Waunakee Milk Products Co. Mr. Nicolai has accepted a position in Saginaw, Michigan.
Joseph Doll has sold his place of business at Ashton and will move to Madison in the near future.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Walsh announce the arrival of twins at their home on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
A class of 35 was confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church here on Tuesday. Archbishop S.G. Messmer of Milwaukee administered the sacrament.
There is some talk of a cigar factory located in Waunakee.
Several cars of sugar beets were loaded here on Monday and were shipped to Madison.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 28, 1926
The village was surveyed for waterworks and sewage last week by a Watertown firm under instruction of the village board.
Miss Elizabeth Shillinglaw and Henry Kirchesh were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Church here Tuesday morning, Oct. 26.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Schmidt Jr. of Dane announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, Oct. 23.
The Waunakee Canning Co. shipped seven cars of corn and five cars of peas last week.
In a P.B. Miller advertisement, we notice that the price of sugar is 15 lbs. for $1 (no stamps).
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 23, 1946
The University of Wisconsin recently granted Helen M. Tierney, Waunakee, a degree of Master of Philosophy in Education.
Louis Stehr, brother of George Stehr, died at a Madison hospital Wednesday following a stroke.
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Hyslop of Dane announce the birth of a son on Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. John Laufenberg marked their silver wedding anniversary at their son’s home Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Pertzborn are the parents of a son born on Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The high school six-man football team lost to Poynette by a score of 59-19 in the last game of the season.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 25, 1951
Mrs. Henry Dorn, 64, sister of Mrs. Albert Schwoegler, died Tuesday night in a Madison hospital.
Miss Ruby Richards and Robert Boniface were united in marriage in Bethel Lutheran Church, Madison, on Saturday, Oct. 13.
Mrs. John H. Ziegler, 67, well-known here, died Friday at her home at Middleton.
The high school Warriors football team lost to Sauk City Friday evening by a score of 13-0.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Raemisch are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Oct. 21.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 19, 1961
Louis John Endres, well-known Waunakee resident, died at a Madison hospital Friday after a brief illness.
Mrs. Michael Hauser, who makes her home with her daughter Elizabeth in Waunakee, observed her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 11, with her two sisters, Mrs. Wm. Chambers, Waunakee, and Mrs. Matt Kopp, Madison.
The Warriors rolled over Prairie du Sac in the Homecoming game Friday night by a 27-0 score. This was the third game this season that the score was compiled.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 28, 1971
The Waunakee High School graduating class of 1922 observed their 50th reunion. All eight members of the class are living and well.
Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Statz, Waunakee, grew an 80-pound pumpkin.
A meeting concerning the formation of a Lutheran church in Waunakee will be held Nov. 14.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 22, 1981
The congregation of St. John’s Catholic Church is undertaking a $20,000 project to repair and restore eight of the 25 stained glass windows on their 95-year-old landmark church.
Craig Zirbel stole the spotlight in area bowling Monday night when he slammed a perfect 300 game in Waun-A-Bowl’s Major League. Zirbel recorded his gem in the second game of his 746 National Honor Count series.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 17, 1991
The new Koltes Lumber Do-it Center recently introduced its 8,000 square foot addition. Koltes Lumber has been in business for 110 years in Waunakee.
Darrel Dahlk is featured as the Tribune Profile this week. As chef at O’Malley’s Farm Café, Dahlk got started in the restaurant business when he worked as a bus boy at 14 years of age.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 18, 2001
The Waunakee Village Board voted Monday to apply next month for a brownfield grant to rehabilitate the former Stokely USA site. The site is being considered for a senior/community center.
Two annual trips taken by Waunakee high school students were canceled this year due to concerns after the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington D.C.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 20, 2011
Confusion, questions and even anger stemmed from a proposal last month for the local Chamber of Commerce to take over the management of Waunakee’s annual summer bash.
In an effort to reinvest in the county’s economy, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Oct. 11 announced the publication of a new report outlining the path to a regional local food hub in Dane County.
The county executive said he expects the facility to create dozens of new jobs, while also increasing revenue streams for area farm families.
Despite banks too big to fail and bailouts for the automobile industry, one economic development expert believes real economic stimulus starts in local communities, not in Washington, D.C. Ken Harwood, executive director of Lafayette Development Corp. and editor and publisher of WisconsinDevelopment.com, described what he said are some keys to economic recovery at last week’s Waunakee-DeForest Business to Business Expo.
A county conservation project just getting underway in the Town of Springfield will examine whether agricultural practices and habitat protection can co-exist, while measuring the impact conservation practices have on phosphorous flow into Lake Mendota.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Frank Queram, a local musician.
A two-vehicle, head-on crash at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 brought Waunakee Fire, two EMS ambulances, Waunakee Police and Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies to the scene. One woman was transported, according to scene commander Dave Dresen.
Area families can celebrate the holidays and stay on budget with SHARE Food Buying Club. This nonprofit, volunteer-run organization has helped families save 30-50 percent on quality food for over 25 years, and the holidays are no exception.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred last week on Hwy. 19 in the Town of Springfield. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 7:12 a.m. Oct. 12, sheriff’s deputies responded to a pick-up truck vs. school bus crash about 1/10 of a mile west of Lodi-Springfield Road in the Town of Springfield.
Federal figures show Wisconsin public schools spent $11,078 per student on operations in 2009, 16th highest in the nation and 5.5 percent above the U.S. average. When building and debt costs are included, the state spent $12,304 per student, which ranked 20th but was 1.6 percent below the national norm, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance (WISTAX).
The Postal Service is kicking off the 2011 holiday season by issuing its new Christmas stamps. This year, all holiday stamps will be Forever stamps.