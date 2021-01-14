EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 16, 1936
Miss Louise Adler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Math Adler, suffered a broken wrist while skating on the pond in our local park.
Sealed proposals will be received by the school board for the erection and completion of an addition and remodeling of the high school building at Waunakee on Jan. 23, 1936.
Robert McDermott recently returned to school after an appendectomy.
The Wm. Lansing Post No. 360 will sponsor an old time dance to be held in the Men’s Club Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
January 16, 1941
Elizabeth Odegard, Waunakee, student at the University of Wisconsin, is a member of the 200-voice university chorus which made its first public appearance of the year.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hansen have purchased the John Klingelhofer house which is now occupied by the Burr Alford family.
Mrs. Joseph Hogan, Waunakee, has a four-room apartment for rent. The price is $15 per month in advance.
The first social meeting of the Koffee Klutch Klub was held at the home of Mrs. Roy Knickmeier Tuesday evening.
The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Miller was christened by Rev. M.H. Jacobs in St. John’s Church Sunday afternoon.
FIFTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 13, 1966
Mrs. Gertrude Foss, 82, a resident of Madison for 60 years, died Friday in a hospital. She was the former Gertrude Ruttgers, Waunakee.
The Carl F. Statz Implement Co. is building an addition to their repair shop at N. Madison Street across from the Milwaukee Cheese plant.
The Waunakee Warriors lost to Milton Union by a score of 44-62.
Henry J. Adler will observe his 84th birthday anniversary Friday, Jan. 14.
Thomas R. Hyslop, a native of Waunakee, is a member of the Great Lakes Varsity Lakers, the basketball team representing the U.S. Naval Training Center, Ill.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 14, 1971
Mrs. Ada Hochstein, 89, died Sunday, Jan. 10, in the Sauk Prairie Hospital nursing home. She had lived in Waunakee for 65 years.
Mr. Steve Land will be a guest speaker at the Waunakee Civic Club meeting on Jan. 23. He is an assistant baseball coach for the University of Wisconsin.
Assemblyman Dave O’Malley, Waunakee, extended an invitation to Gov. Patrick Lucey to attend the Centennial Dance on Jan. 30.
Miss Marianne Diericks, daughter of Mrs. Ray Diericks, was selected as the local representative to the 1971 DAR Good Citizens contest.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 15, 1981
The 1981-83 Legislature was sworn into office last Monday. Pictured in the paper was Assembly Majority Leader Tom Loftus (D-Sun Prairie). Loftus is beginning his third term representing northern and western Dane County.
Bank of Waunakee officials Monday reviewed plans for the addition of 3,200 square feet that will double the size of the current structure.
Six former Wauankee High School students returned Friday to the school to participate in a symposium for seniors on the problems facing college freshmen. They were Jane Kuchen, Ann Upham, Joan Gilbertson, Tom O’Conner, Mike Conlin and Chuck Curwick.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 17, 1991
Before the first hole is dug and the first dollar borrowed, the Waunakee school district is making plans for the move into the planned middle school and the impact it will have for the other schools.
George Kolb, who has been director of the Waunakee Area Emergency Medical Service since its inception in the late 1970s, will step down Feb. 4.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Dave Dilley, an avid bow hunter who has participated in the sport for about 20 years.
Mike and Katie Hetzer, Waunakee, are the parents of a daughter. She was born Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Meriter Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 11, 2001
Waunakee high school’s competitive marching program may be in for some changes. At their meeting Monday, Waunakee school board members reviewed a proposal by band directors Pete Klapatch and Sam Robinson to eliminate marching competitions from the music program.
After a lengthy and sometimes heated discussion, the Westport Town Board voted 3-2 against a proposal to hire a third, full-time maintenance staff person.
The Waunakee Police Department was awarded a grant totaling $12,000 from the Wisconsin Alliance for Youth. The grant will be used for safety education in the elementary and intermediate school levels.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Hazel Roudebush, who will celebrate her 90th birthday. Roudebush was able to recall the events of her childhood, when Village Park was Cooper’s pasture, Fourth Street was the last street on the south side of town, and girls played football wearing dresses.
Marie Daleo, daughter of Rita and the late Steve Daleo, of rural Waunakee, was selected as the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution “Good Citizenship” award for Waunakee High School for the 2000-2001 school year.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 13, 2011
Two years. That’s how long school officials hope a three-pronged plan of attack will stave off overcrowding throughout the district. In a unanimous decision at its Jan. 10 board meeting, the Waunakee School Board decided to go with an administration-recommended plan involving portable classrooms and a repurposing of district office space.
The parents of Brad Simon, the Waunakee man who died of injuries sustained in a bicycle crash, have filed a wrongful death suit against the suspects in the case and the tavern in Menomonie.
As Waunakee celebrated the long-awaited opening of the Taco Bell/Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant earlier this week, the eatery not only served up food but added jobs to the local economy. The new establishment has added 20 full-time positions and a total of between 50-75 jobs for Waunakee-area residents, according to its owner.
The Waunakee Village Board supported the local Waunakee-Westport Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Task Force recommendations that urge the county RTA to explore buses as a means of mass transit.
The recommendation also calls for the Regional Transit Authority to be reformed to better represent towns and the entire county.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Rolando Fierro, a Panama City native.
Dane County will begin contract negotiations with Harris Corporation for construction of a new version of a countywide interoperable communications network, Acting County Executive Scott McDonnell has announced. Harris Corporation was one of four companies that submitted proposals to the county for review when the county issued a new request for proposals (RFP) in October.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors finalized a union contract Jan. 6 that will give employees a 3 percent wage increase, effective Dec. 16, 2011. The increase will result in a $4.7 million total increase for workers.
Bob Ohlsen, Dane County Clerk for the past six years, has announced he will retire in February, according to a report on Channel3000.com.
