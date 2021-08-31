For the first time this season, the Waunakee prep football team found itself in a battle last Friday. After grabbing a 17-point lead in the third quarter, the Warriors had to hold off a late rally by host Middleton to win 34-31.
Unlike in the season opener against Madison Memorial, the Warriors found themselves down twice early against Middleton.
Continuing off its great alternate fall season last spring, Waunakee has won eight straight games.
Keeping with its strong history outside of the conference, the Warriors have not lost a non-conference regular season game since 2013.
Waunakee improved to 2-0 this fall with the win.
A 31-yard field goal by the Cardinals’ Owen Halverson opened the scoring on Friday.
Up against their first deficit of the season, the Warriors took their first lead of the game with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Quentin Keene to Peter James. Aidan Driscoll added the extra-point kick.
Not wanting Waunakee to gain any momentum, Middleton grabbed the lead back late in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run by Elijah Gray to go up 10-7.
All momentum clearly shifted to the Cardinals after Cole Toennies returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown to put Middleton up 17-7 early in the second quarter.
Keeping up with the Cardinals became even tougher after Keene had to leave the game with an injury. Junior Garrett Lenzendorf stepped in at quarterback the rest of the game.
Even with Keene out, the Warriors went to the air, as Lenzendorf hooked up Michael Gnorski on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 2 minute, 39 seconds remaining in the first half. Driscoll added the extra-point kick to cut the deficit to 21-17.
Early in the second half, Lenzendorf gave Waunakee the lead, 21-17, for good with a 64-yard scoring strike to Ben Farnsworth.
Lenzendorf then got the job done with his feet. He put Waunakee up 27-17 with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Corey Marionneaux rounded out the Warriors’ scoring with a 1-yard scoring plunge with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Trailing 34-17, Middleton tried to mound a late rally. The Cardinals cut the deficit to 10, 34-24, with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gave Passini to Kaden Klubertanz.
The Cardinals pulled to within three, 34-31, with 19 seconds remaining in the game after Passini hit Gray on a 6-yard scoring strike. But it would not be enough.
Lenzendorf finished the game 9-for-15 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Keene was 4-for-8 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown before leaving.
Gnorski had 27 rushes for 78 yards, while Farnsworth caught three passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Keller added five catches for 104 yards.
Drew Mais had an interception for the Warriors, while Connor Carroll, Ben Walbrun and Cayden Ellis each had a sack.
Waunakee will be at home this Friday. The Warriors will host Janesville Parker at 7 p.m.