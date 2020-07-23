ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
July 22, 1920
Mrs. Margaret Lynch, 77, died at her home in Madison Friday after an illness of three months.
A number of veterans in the late war met at the village hall Tuesday to try to organize an American Legion Post.
Mr. and Mrs. James Kennedy are the parents of a 12-pound baby boy born on July 14.
Never was the weather more favorable for the growth of tobacco than at the present time. All the fields look fine.
Mr. and Mrs. John Schmitt announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, July 13.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 23, 1925
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Endres announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, July 12.
It was reported that Mrs. Robert Tierney has sold her home to Michael Kelter of Marxville.
Harry Koltes has purchased a new Dodge special coupe from the McWatty Auto Co.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Maly of Springfield announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, July 6.
The Waunakee Canning Co. finished the pea pack on Wednesday. Seven thousand cases were packed this year.
Two cars of tobacco were shipped from Waunakee Tuesday and Wednesday to the Tobacco Pool.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 25, 1935
Lodi defeated the local baseball team by a score of 2-1 Sunday. Stehr gave up only five hits and struck out 10.
Miss Lucille Reis and John L. Dartt were united in marriage in St. John’s parsonage Saturday morning.
An Ashton news item reads: The late pea crop in this vicinity is very poor, and many fields will not be harvested.
Joe Statz Jr. has purchased the farm on which he lives from Henry Maly.
The American Legion committees are working hard to make their two-day celebration a success.
The Waunakee Concert Band will furnish music at the Dane County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 10.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
July 25, 1940
Mrs. Joseph Laufenberg, 72, died at her home in this village Monday after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Uebersetzig announce the birth of a son on Monday, July 22.
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Sun Prairie 11-8.
Approximately 100 people have visited the V.A. Kohlman residence to see his gardenia which has been in bloom for the past 10 days.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Helgendorf of Dane announce the birth of a son on Tuesday, July 23.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
July 27, 1950
We have not had any rain for the past three days, and it really seems different after all the moisture we have had.
Dr. Marquis is planning a half-mile race track for the training of trotting horses on his property in the Town of Westport.
Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Haag of DeForest are the parents of a daughter born July 22 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
July 23, 1960
The Rev. Roy Hess was ordained and installed in the First Presbyterian Church, Waunakee, on Sunday, July 17.
A fair crowd attended the Union Free High School District meeting Monday evening at the high school gymnasium. James Tierney was reelected to the board.
The Class of 1928 of St. Peter’s School, Ashton, held a reunion at Club Sunset, Lodi, on Saturday, July 2.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
July 23, 1970
The swimming pool project proposal is one of the most important items of business on the agenda at the annual school board meeting July 27.
Mr. Don Helt has assumed the chairmanship of Waunakee Centennial Celebration committee following a meeting Monday night.
Ripp’s Citgo Service was giving away one dozen ears of sweet corn with every $3 worth of gas purchased at the station.
FORTY YEARS AGO
July 24, 1980
The Waunakee Arts Council will kick off its 1980 Volksfest this Saturday and Sunday with a variety of activities in Village Park.
Troy D. Buethin, 3, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Buethin, Cross Plains, died on Tuesday, July 17, from injuries received in an automobile accident.
Dr. Paul T. Maggio, D.D.S., has opened an office for general dentistry at 601 Knightsbridge Rd., Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. David Roudebush, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born on July 16 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
July 19, 1990
Dane County Sheriff Richard Raemisch said Monday that after reviewing the investigation report of the spring break party held at the Don and Mary Hoffman farm in rural Waunakee, he will forward it to the district attorney’s office for review.
The Waunakee school board put off its decision on what kind of building to shoot for, a move which will postpone a bond referendum from September to November.
Linda Breunig and James Keller of Waunakee were married at St. John’s Church June 16, 1990.
Jeff Endres and his fiancée, Cheryl Ohlsen, have officially taken over ownership of the Gold Nugget Saloon at 109 E. Main St.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
July 20, 2000
Although they found the estimated $225,000 price tag a little hard to swallow, members of the Waunakee Village Board voted Monday to seek bids to build a new shelter at Centennial Park.
Town of Westport officials will apply for federal aid to help prevent future flood damage on two town roads, they said at their meeting Monday evening.
A son was born to Shelly and Ron Ziegler of Waunakee on July 10, 2000, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 22, 2010
The Waunakee Village Board reiterated a stance it had taken several months ago Monday, stating again that a library is not in the cards at least until 2013, if not 2015.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) has set a public information meeting on the 2013 Main Street improvement project for 5 p.m., July 26, at the Waunakee High School auditorium.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Brent Ziegler, president of the Waunakee Rotary Club.
The Dane County Lakes and Watersheds Commission held its annual Take a Stake in the Lakes Days during the month of June to raise awareness about the condition of many area lakes, and according to Lakes and Watersheds Management Coordinator Sue Jones, it worked.
The American Recovery Act helped fund road projects in much of Wisconsin. But additional federal money isn’t likely in 2011 meaning county highway departments are bracing for a tough year, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.