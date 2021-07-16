The Golf Coaches association of Wisconsin recently announced its 2021 Academic All-State list and the Waunakee boys golf team had three athletes recognized.
The Warriors had Connor Keenan, August Johnson and Will Meganck earn Academic All-State honors.
To be considered for the recognition, athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25, must have participated in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches and they must be a sophomore, junior or senior student-athlete who has served as a great example to others.
The GCAW announced 311 student-athletes from 96 school earned the honor this year. The average GPA for the group was 3.736.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build and enhance Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.
Keenan, Johnson and Meganck helped lead Waunakee to a Badger North Conference title this spring. They also claimed a WIAA Division 1 regional title.