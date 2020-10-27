The Waunakee school board approved two versions of the district’s 2020-21 budget Monday night, with the Nov. 3 referendum to determine which of those versions is certified by the clerk.
Both have budgeted for $72.4 million in net expenditures, resulting in identical tax levies.
“The grand total of the school property-tax levy and the net expenditures remains the same under either scenario,” Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers said. “The school tax levy would not change as a result of voters’ decision to go one way or another on the election.”
The $72.4 million budget represents an 11.1 percent increase from previous year spending.
Salaries and benefits have accounted for the majority of general-fund expenditures at $36,619,094. Staffing has increased by 11.9 FTE, including an 8.42 FTE increase in teaching staff.
Employees will once again see no increase in their health- or dental-insurance rates.
To meet those expenses, the 2020-21 tax levy has been set at $34.6 million. That’s a 3.2 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. With the district’s tax base increasing by only 2.9 percent, this year’s tax rate has increased by three cents to $10.89.
With no change in assessment, the school tax on a $360,000 home would equate to $3920.
Summers noted that 2020-21 school taxes would vary between property owners in the district, as each municipality is responsible for a different portion of the levy that changes from year to year.
“One of the most challenging aspects of a property-tax levy increase is taxpayers in the various communities trying to understand why their levy varied from one year to the next,” Summers said. “But we can’t explain the why. That is information that is not provided to school districts.”
Summers said the Wisconsin Department of Revenue reports the value of each taxing area to its overlying school district, but provides no explanation as to why those values have changed.
Explaining increases to residents of a municipality with little growth has been understandably difficult.
“The town of Springfield has a 10.69 percent increase in the school district tax levy,” Summers said. “Most of what you’re likely seeing there is due to a different valuation or reappraisal of property. But it’s important to understand that these changes take place every year.”
Summers added that each municipality has its own schedule for when property gets reappraised. He said the main thing to note is that the tax effect will be different for each taxpayer in the district.
“It’s just important to understand that there’s a difference between what a taxpayer’s going to read in the Waunakee Tribune, as far as the equalized value and the equalized mill rate, compared to how that is translated down into each of our municipalities,” Summers said.
He reminded the public that next week’s referendum will have long-term implications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.