Waunakee school-board members have adopted a $76.3 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, approximately $2.6 million more than that approved by residents at the district’s annual meeting.
The school district's Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers said the increase in expenditures is due to the fact that the $73.7 million budget presented to the public Oct. 18 was based on a previous budget draft approved by board members in July. Since then, several adjustments have occurred.
Expenditures
Fund 10 (general-fund) expenditures have increased to $56 million, with salaries and benefits accounting for approximately 69 percent of the expenses. Fund 39 (debt-service) expenditures have increased to $12 million, with 39 percent of those funds dedicated toward debt defeasance.
Fund 27 (special-education) expenditures have increased to $9.7 million, with salaries and benefits comprising a little more than 84 percent of the expenses.
Considerable investment has been made in staffing for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Incorporated into the budget are 19.765 FTE of additional positions, including nine para educators and 2.5 FTE of interventionists at the K-6 level. Approximately 3.7 FTE of new teaching positions have been added as well.
“Certainly, the investment in classroom teachers to meet the goal of having our class sizes at or below the school-board policy was a critical aspect in developing this budget,” Summers said at Monday night’s special meeting to approve the budget and tax levy. “There were a number of investments that the district made, all designed to improve opportunities for students.”
Nearly $1 million has been invested in technology; approximately $700,000 in athletics; and more than $323,000 in special-education transportation expenditures.
State, federal aid
State and federal funding has helped cover many of the 2021-22 expenses.
Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) announced on Oct. 15 that the Waunakee school district will receive approximately $22.7 million in state equalization aid during the 2021-22 school year. That’s 10.5 percent more than the amount of aid it received in 2020-21.
The district should receive an additional $3 million in state categorical aid, and approximately half a million dollars from in federal funding allocated by Gov. Tony Evers.
Waunakee has also been allocated $626,122 in ESSER II funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief), federal COVID-19 response funding.
“One of the things that we did in this budget is, we maximized the use of federal and state resources,” Summers said, noting that staff members had invested considerable time collecting data on in-person instruction hours so that the district could receive greater ESSER II funding.
Summers added that student-services staff had submitted requests for transfer-of-service funds from the state as well.
“So we’ve done everything we can to maximize the various federal and state resources available to us as a district,” Summers said.
Tax levy
To meet the remaining expenses, the school board has approved a tax levy of just over $37 million.
That’s an increase of 8 percent. The 2021-22 tax base has increased by 8 percent as well, however, meaning that the school’s tax rate will be consistent with the rate approved last year.
Summers said the 2021-22 school tax rate is $10.89, matching the rate approved for fiscal year 2020-21. According to the final draft of the district’s budget, the school tax on a $360,000 home with no change in assessment would remain the same at $3,920.
“That doesn’t mean that every single property throughout the Waunakee Community School District has the same tax impact. It doesn’t happen that way,” Summers said. “Each municipality has a different impact, based on that municipality’s percentage of the (total property value) in the district. So as the city of Middleton continues to increase in property values, more of the share of the property taxes are allocated towards the city of Middleton.”
Summers shared a document showing each municipality’s share of property value in the district.
Waunakee accounts for approximately 61 percent of the school district, and Westport 23 percent. Middleton, Vienna and Springfield areas each make up approximately 4 percent of the district. Madison makes up 2.5 percent of the district, and Dane approximately three-quarters of a percent.
“Every year, that percentage keeps changing, as more and more properties are being developed,” Summers said, noting in an explanation of the 2021-22 property tax levy that individual properties can see a change due to reassessment or remodels. “This is another reason why, as board members, the topic of tax-rate consistency makes sense.”
Anyone with questions about their school property taxes should contact Summers at (608) 849-2000 ext. 8012, or stevesummers@waunakee.k12.wi.us.