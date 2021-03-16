It was filled with plenty of challenges, but the Waunakee prep wrestling team enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history this winter.
“I would consider our season a success,” Warrior coach Mark Natzke said. “No. 1, we were able to compete. While we had to wait until January, we did have a partial season and our senior class got to compete in the WIAA postseason tournament series. No. 2, once we did compete, we were able to send four guys to the individual state tournament and qualified for the WIAA team state tournament.”
After starting the season late, the Warriors had to travel outside of Dane County for all of its meets. They were also not allowed to compete in tournaments until the postseason.
“Our biggest struggle was getting to be able to compete and prepare ourselves with the guidelines set forth by Dane County,” Natzke said. “We had to run numerous practices and were limited in what we could do to prepare ourselves.”
Waunakee opened the season with a triple dual at Holmen. They scored wins over Baraboo (58-18) and La Crosse Aquinas (57-29), but lost to the host Vikings (48-36).
The Warriors followed up the opening triple dual by thwarting host Watertown 41-31.
Waunakee had to drop out of a quadrangular in Tomah because of COVID concerns to close out the regular season.
“What I will remember most about the season is dealing with COVID and trying to get a season started with all the restrictions we had,” Natzke said.
The Warriors opened up the WIAA Division 1 postseason by placing second behind Reedsburg at the Baraboo Regional.
Waunakee had a remarkable sectional tournament. The Warriors placed second behind defending state champion Stoughton and earned their first-ever state team tournament berth. They also advanced four wrestlers, including 126-pounder Kolby Heinz, 138-pounder Sam Lorenz, 182-pounder Kaden Hooker and 195-pounder Daniel Ford, to the state individual tournament.
The momentum carried over into the state individual tournament, where all four Warriors placed.
Lorenz led the Warriors at state with a second-place finish. He is the first Warrior to make the finals since Reed Ryan in 2019.
Ford came away with third place, while Heinz was fourth. Hooker came away with sixth place.
In their first state team tournament appearance, Waunakee rallied to beat Marshfield 40-32 in the quarterfinals before falling 60-18 to eventual champion Kaukauna in the semifinals.
Braysen Ellis, Ford, Heinz and Lorenz were named captains for the season.
Lorenz was named the Jim Stephenson MVP. Lorenz and Heinz both earned the Joe Miller Award and were the Wrestleback Scholarship Award winners.
“Sam is the first wrestler in school history to qualify for state four times,” Natzke said. “Sam had a very decorated career and if we would have had a regular full season may have broken some of the school records that we have.”
Ellis and Ford were the Jon Mulhern Award winners.
“Daniel continued to improve each year,” Natzke said. “He wrestled on JV as a freshman. He took leaps every single season and improved upon every year to finish his career on the podium at the state tournament.”
Hooker led Waunakee in takedowns, while Max McKinley and Jack Schweitzer were the pin leaders.
Earning letters for the Warriors this season were McKinley, Dane Spencer, Gabe Guralski, Jocob Lyftogt, Coltan Nechvatal, Schweitzer, Jayden Freie, Hooker, Scott Jezik, Chase Borchardt, Ellis, Ford, Heinz, Lorenz, Cade Reddington and Jackson Reischel.
The season marked the end for Waunakee’s senior class of Borchardt, Ellis, Ford, Heinz, Lorenz, Reddington and Reischel.
Even with the loss of the talented senior class, Natzke is excited about next season.
“We are just looking to improve upon this season,” Natzke said. “We have numerous returning wrestlers who have varsity experience that qualified for sectionals that will be back looking to improve upon their finish this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.