The Waunakee prep baseball team had a chance to take control of the Badger North Conference last week, but struggled in doubleheaders with Baraboo and DeForest.
The Warriors traveled to Baraboo for the first doubleheader on May 20 and came away with a split. The Thunderbirds captured a 7-2 victory in the first game, while Waunakee prevailed 3-2 in the second.
Visiting DeForest swept the Warriors last Saturday. The Norskies shutout Waunakee 3-0 in Game 1 and cruised to a 14-4 victory in the Game 2.
The Warriors (5-5 overall) fell to 5-3 in the Badger North Conference and trail both DeForest (6-2) and Baraboo (7-3) in the standings.
Waunakee will take a trip to Reedsburg for a 5 p.m. conference tilt on May 27.
The Warriors will be back at home on June 1 with a 5 p.m. Badger North battle with Portage.
Baraboo 7
Waunakee 2
The Warriors managed just four hits and committed five errors in the opening loss to Baraboo.
The Thunderbirds scored a run in the second inning and two more in the third and led the rest of the game.
Waunakee got back into the game with runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the deficit to 3-2. Cameron Taylor had a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the fourth, while Jack Shepski delivered an RBI double in the fifth.
However, Baraboo put the game away with a four-run explosion in the sixth.
Howie Rickett had two of the Warrior’s four hits in the game.
Trevor Stevens and Ben Walbrun both pitched three innings for Waunakee. They combined for seven strikeouts and six walks. Stevens was tagged with the loss.
Waunakee 3
Baraboo 2
The second game of the doubleheader went 10 innings. C Lory had a walk-off run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th for the Warriors.
Both teams scored two runs in the third inning and the game remained tied until the 10th.
After falling behind 2-0, Waunakee tied the game with an RBI double by Jack Shepski and run-scoring sacrifice fly by Luke Shepski.
Jack Shepski led the Warriors with two hits.
Adam Acker, who had six strikeouts and a walk, pitched eight solid innings for Waunakee, but Jack Shepski got the win in relief.
DeForest 3
Waunakee 0
Norski pitcher Keagan Kaufmann, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, shut down the Warriors. He struck out nine and walk one in a complete-game, three-hit shutout.
DeForest scored a run in the top of the first inning and tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth.
Cory King, Rickett and Jack Shepski had the only hits for the Warriors.
Carter Lory and Bucky Kuhn both pitched for Waunakee and combined for six strikeouts and five walks. Kuhn took the loss.
DeForest 14
Waunakee 4
DeForest’s offense came to life in the second game. They parlayed 11 hits, including three home runs, into the 14-4 victory in five innings.
The Norskies had a big start to the game. They pushed five runs across in the opening inning and came up with six more runs in the bottom of the second.
Both teams scored two runs in the third inning. Waunakee got run-scoring singles from Luke Shepski and King.
The Warriors scored two more runs in the top of the fourth. Connor Carroll plated the first run with a single, while Rickett followed with a bases-loaded walk.
DeForest came up with a run in the bottom of the fourth to end the game early.
Lory, King, Luke Shepski and Carroll were the only Warrior batters to record a hit.
Waunakee’s Taylor, Zach Stoffels and Nolan Feasel combined for four strikeouts and five walks on the mound. Feasel took the loss.