The Waunakee prep football team continued its dominate start to the alternate spring season with its third win by at least 21 points.
The Warriors controlled their third home game of the season from start to finish and blasted visiting Janesville Craig 47-7 last Friday.
Waunakee, which is 3-0 overall, has outscored its first three opponents 138-20.
The Warriors racked up 447 yards of offense, including 210 on the ground. They held the Cougars to 87 total yards and five first downs.
Caden Nelson led the way on the ground for Waunakee with 95 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Michael Gnorski added 74 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts.
Warrior quarterback Quentin Keene finished the game 9-of-10 passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Andrew Keller caught three passes for a team-high 93 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Waunakee got interceptions from Sam Lorenz and Caden McCurdy, while Connor Carroll had a sack.
The Warriors broke open Friday’s game with three touchdowns in the final five minutes of the first quarter.
Caden Nelson opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run. The Warriors were unsuccessful on the two-point conversion attempt.
Just 1:30 later, Keene hooked up Ben Farnsworth on a 59-yard touchdown pass to put Waunakee up 12-0.
Keene kept the momentum going with a 36-yard scoring strike to Keller with 25 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Austin DeAmicis added the extra-point kick to put the Warriors up 19-0.
Nelson got into the end zone again early in the second quarter. He scored from three yards out and DeAmicis added the extra-point kick to increase the lead to 26-0.
Keene capped off his great half with 21-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Schaaf with 7:24 remaining in the first half. DeAmicis followed with the extra-point kick.
Waunakee took complete command of the game with two more touchdowns in the first half.
Gnorski closed out the first half with scoring runs of 18 and 4 yards.
DeAmicis added the extra-point kick following both of Gnorski’s touchdowns to put the Warriors up 47-0 at halftime.
Janesville Craig scored the lone touchdown of the second half. Tyler Steuck broke free for a 22-yard touchdown run.
Steuck led Janesville Craig in rushing with 14 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Cougar quarterback Hunter Kleitz was 5-of-15 passing for 68 yards and two interceptions. Teammate Marshaun Harriel caught three passes for 58 yards.
The Warriors will be back at home again this Friday. They will host Monona Grove at 7 p.m.
