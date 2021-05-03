A Waunakee High School senior has been awarded a college scholarships from Madison-based PAMANA, a Filipino cultural group.
Ebba Harrison of Waunakee High School has been awarded $1,000 scholarships to begin her post-high school career.
Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA) promotes Filipino cultural education and also provides aid and assistance to humanitarian projects both in the local community and distressed communities in the Philippines.
Harrison plans to major in interior architecture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has been selected for the Mercile J. Lee Scholars program that includes a four-year, full tuition scholarship.
Harrison is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.
She also is a guard on the Waunakee Warriors varsity basketball team and is co-sports editor of the school newspaper, The Purple Sage.
Harrison has a strong background in Spanish and will have completed Spanish VI upon graduation. She's put that skill to good use as a volunteer at the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. The group provides resources to community members in need, many of whom are primarily Spanish speakers.
Harrison’s parents are Lynelle and Torben Harrison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.