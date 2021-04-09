The Waunakee prep volleyball team had its three-match win streak snapped on March 30 after getting shutout 3-0 by visiting DeForest.
It was just the second loss of the alternate spring season for the Warriors, who are 6-2 overall.
The Lady Warriors had won eight straight matches against the Norskies.
The first game of the night went back and forth from the beginning to the end.
DeForest used a late push to knock off the Warriors 25-22 in Game 1.
The Lady Norskies had a lot of momentum in Game 2 and rolled to a 25-17 win.
DeForest completed the sweep with a 25-18 triumph in Game 3.
Chloe Larsen and Kaitlin Jordan both had six kills for the Warriors, while Larsen, Mariah Best and Robyn Ryan registered two blocks each.
Best paced Wauankee’s offense with 15 assists.
The Warriors’ Jordyn Grigg came away with a team-high 10 digs, while Megan Johnson and Grace Pierner added seven and five, respectively.
DeForest’s Natalie Compe led all players with 13 kills, while Izzy Grothaus and Haley Czarnezki chipped in seven apiece. Compe also had a team-high three service aces.
Kendall Rauls had 17 assists for the Norskies, while Ellie Doucette contributed 12.
Megan Elvekrog led the Lady Norskies with 20 digs, while Compe finished with 13.
The Warriors will be on the road on April 8. They will play at Monona Grove at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season.
Waunakee has received the No. 2 seed in their WIAA Division 1 regional and will face third-seeded Middleton at 1 p.m. in DeForest. The winner of the regional opener will face top-seeded DeForest at 4 p.m.
