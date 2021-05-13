The appeal by Waunakee and Westport residents who challenged the decision of the Waunakee Zoning Board of Appeals to allow the extension of the Quincy Ridge stone quarry at the corner of Easy Street and Schumacher Road is now in the hands of Dane County Circuit Court Judge Mario White. A decision is expected sometime this summer.
The appeal (rather than a traditional trial) is a review of the record of the Zoning Board's September 2020 hearing of the case. It is limited to the written arguments of the parties that have been submitted to the court. The appeal in Dane County Circuit Court was initiated by the Waunakee and Westport residents against the Zoning Board of Appeals. Quincy Ridge, LLC, the owner of the proposed quarry expansion, was allowed to intervene in the action as an interested party.
In February of this year, local residents filed an initial brief with the court explaining their legal objections to the Zoning Board decision. The Zoning Board and Quincy Ridge each filed briefs in response in April. A final reply brief was filed last week by the residents, completing the written submissions in the case.
The court will now decide whether the Waunakee Zoning Board of Appeals correctly applied the law in making its decision based on review of the record from the September Zoning Board hearing, the written arguments filed in the case, and the applicable legal authority.
