ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 3, 1921
The State Journal at Madison has purchased the Madison Democrat.
March came in like a lamb on Tuesday, with the temperature 9 degrees above normal and with a warm, balmy breeze.
Mr. and Mrs. John Klingelhofer announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, March 1.
The homes of R.C. Rowley and J.A. Hogan are quarantined for scarlet fever.
James Worringer is now employed as a clerk at Koltes-Michels Store.
Mrs. Eliza Bacon celebrated her 89th birthday anniversary on Sunday.
Fred Taylor is moving his household goods to the T.W. Baker farm where he will be employed.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 4, 1936
Jim Meuerer, employee of the Chicago Northwestern Railway for 42 years, has retired.
The McWatty Auto Co. has secured the agency for the new Pontiac cars, and they now have one on the floor.
A.E. Lamboley received a gash on his head which required several stitches when he fell on the icy steps at the bowling alley in Green Bay.
Rev. M.J. Graettinger, former pastor of St. Michael’s Church, Dane, died at his home in Milwaukee Friday night.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 28, 1946
We’ve had all kinds of weather now, as we had a thunderstorm early Tuesday morning.
An article sent in by a reader says that the Village of Waunakee was platted in 1870 by Lewis Baker and George Fish. The first business building was erected by Fred Buhlman in 1871.
Mrs. R.J. Corcoran has put in a record number of hours in Red Cross work in one year, 1,578 to be exact.
Miss Rita H. Nellen and Louis Herbrand were united in marriage at St. John’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
In the year 1909, the population of Waunakee was 500, according to an article in this issue.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 1, 1951
Rev. B.J. Reddington has been appointed pastor of St. Patrick’s Church in Loretta with a mission at Lone Rock.
The high school Warriors came through with consolation honors at Prairie du Sac when they defeated Arena 46-45.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Barbian are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Feb. 25.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Ripp, DeForest, announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Feb. 25.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 23, 1961
Virginia Ziegler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albin Ziegler, is this year’s recipient of the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow award.
If you think the weather has been unusual in recent years, you should read a description of the climate in year 1816. In January of that year, the weather was so mild that “throughout the northern part of the United States, people allowed their fires to go out and used fuel only for cooking.”
A daughter was born on Friday, Feb. 17, to Mr. and Mrs. Clement Schwartz, Waunakee, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Little Tony Endres celebrated his 3rd birthday on Saturday, Feb. 18. His daddy’s birthday was on Feb. 20.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 4, 1971
Herbert M. Schmitz, 58, operator of Smitty’s Mobil Oil Station since 1950, died in a hospital on Tuesday, March 2, 1971, after a brief illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Butler, 509 Prospect Rd., will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Saturday, March 6.
The Waunakee High School basketball team and coaching staff selected Brad Murphy as Most Valuable Player and Bob Mazanet as Most Improved Underclassman. Ken Ripp received the Coaches Award.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 5, 1981
Mrs. Catherine Buechner, formerly of Cross Plains, and now residing at the Waunakee Manor, celebrated her 85th birthday with a party given in her honor at the village hall.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Kessenich are proud to announce the birth of a daughter on Feb. 24 at Madison General Hospital.
The Dunroven House, located in the northwestern corner of the Town of Vienna, is among eight recent Wisconsin entries to the National Register of Historic Places.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schmidt announce the engagement of heir daughter, Jacquelynn Marie, to Dennis Sweno, all of Waunakee. A June 20 wedding is planned.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 7, 1991
Waunakee’s recycling committee hopes to enact a curbside recycling program by June.
The topic at a meeting of local and county officials, school board members and legislators was Dane County’s greenspace proposal.
Waunakee boys’ post season tournament euphoria ended abruptly last Saturday when Monona Grove defeated the Warriors 70-51 in the championship game of the Baraboo boys’ regional basketball tournament in Oregon.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 1, 2001
Less than a week after Waunakee school district voters rejected a $39.9 million facilities referendum, school board members said they may seek permission to borrow a much smaller amount in April.
A video depicting the Sisters of Saint Benedict recently won a national Telly Award.
Siri Hammersly and Alex Drewry emerged as the top spellers during a recent Intermediate School spelling bee.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 3, 2011
The Dane County Board of Supervisors showed their support of the protests going on at the Capitol Feb. 17 by passing a resolution supporting the Wisconsin workers’ right to organize and collectively bargain.
Madison-area children in eighth grade or under are being asked to help name the new male lion cub born at the Henry Vilas Zoo Dec. 18.
A contentious debate about forming a joint youth swimming club in Waunakee will likely continue.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Briana Boodry, an ELL teacher at the high school.
Waunakee native and UW-Madison student Joe Meeker recently advanced to the national mock trial competition after winning seventh place at the Illini Invitational Mock Trial Competition Jan. 25.
Officials in the northern Wisconsin city of Tomahawk are urging drivers to stop using a frozen lake as a rod.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is urging Wisconsin decision makers to work with him on speeding up passenger rail between Milwaukee and Chicago.
With winter here, many Dane County residents are heating their homes with wood heat.
A new study says climate change may bring heavier spring rains that could cause some sewers to overflow more heavily. That could shoot more disease-causing organisms into the Great Lakes, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
