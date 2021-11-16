Westport gets new ward map following federal census

Westport officials have adjusted ward lines in the township, in accordance with state statutes mandating that municipalities redraw the boundaries after each decennial census.
Utility, Finance & Information Systems Manager Bob Anderson said the adjustment is in response to population increases that disproportionately affected the southern part of town, requiring officials to rebalance two of its five municipal wards and the populations contained therein.
“More people moved into Westshire,” Anderson said, referring to the town’s 55-plus retirement community that comprises a large portion of Ward 5, the most-populated ward in Westport.
The influx of senior residents resulted in Ward 5 exceeding the acceptable population range for a municipal ward, which according to state statute, is 300-1000 people for townships the size of Westport. Ward 5 boundaries therefore had to be adjusted so that its population would fall within that range once again, and the town could remain compliant with state law.
To reduce the population in Ward 5, and make its neighboring ward more similar in population, town officials decided to adjust the boundary between Ward 5 and an adjoining ward which had the least number of residents compared to other wards.
The move reduced the population of Ward 5 to 990 residents, increased that of Ward 4 to 651 residents and left the township with a more equal distribution of its population among the two wards.
Anderson said aside from that adjustment, everything else in the town’s ward map will remain the same as it has been for the past 10 years. The town has maintained its five-ward structure; residents will continue to vote at town hall; and town supervisors will be voted on at-large.
The adjustment of boundary lines should have little effect on residents, he said, as Westport does not utilize the administrative divisions for any voting-related purposes.
“We don’t use them for anything,” Anderson said. “All of our elections are at-large. Sometimes, in a city or a village, you have to live in whatever the ward is in order to run for the representative seat for that ward on their council or board. At the town level here, you don’t have to. You can live on the northeast corner of the town, and the people on the southwest corner of the town still get to vote for you.”
Westport residents could be affected by redistricting changes at the county level, however.
Dane County officials have approved a tentative supervisory map that fits the entirety of Westport into District 28, meaning town residents would be represented by a single county supervisor through 2031. The township was previously divided among two supervisory districts.
Asked whether the change to a single supervisor would be a good thing for town residents, Anderson said, “I think it’ll depend on who the new county supervisory is.”
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said existing county-supervisor lines will remain in place until new board members are elected in the spring of 2022, at which point the supervisory map adopted by county supervisors will take effect. County board candidates will file for the seats representing the supervisory boundaries adopted in the new maps.