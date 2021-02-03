The Ice Age ski team traveled to Greenbush on Jan 30 for a 7k Classical Race with North Kettle Moraine and Madison.
The girls race featured a second-place finish by Amelia Heider, while Norah Lee, Emily Whyte and Anna Vanderhoef followed in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, to help garner the team win.
North Kettle Moraine’s Abby Hunter won the race in a time of 28 minutes, 18 seconds.
In the boys race, Hunter Moore of North Kettle won with a time of 25:25, followed by Madison’s James Baker and Kettle Moraine’s Logan Murphy.
Ice Age’s Todd Niles finished in fourth place, while teammate Nathan Ducat was seventh. Sam Clepper and Nolan Feasel placed 11th and 12th, respectively, to lift Ice Age to a third-place finish.
In the Middle School 4k classical races, Emily Berger paced the Ice Age girls to a second place finish by winning with her time of 18:21.
“Emily walloped the field with a monster race and beat all the boys except the winner Sawyer Moore,” Ice Age coach Dale Fanney said.
Adrienne Bakken finished fifth for the Ice Age girls, while Annabelle Niles was eighth.
For the boys, Troy Niles finished fifth to help lead Ice Age to a third-place finish behind North Kettle Moraine and Madison. Isaiah Birkrem and Andrew Berger helped the cause by placing seventh and ninth, respectively.
Ice Age will travel to Elver Park in Madison for the South Conference Meet at 4 p.m. this Saturday.
