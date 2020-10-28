The Rev. Vincent Racanelli has been appointed parochial vicar at Saint John the Baptist Church, following his ordination as a priest this summer. The 28-year-old joined the parish on July 11.
“It’s been great,” Racanelli said of his assignment to the Catholic church in Waunakee. “The life of a priest is definitely an adventure. There are some days where you’re not exactly sure what is going to come in, or what is going to happen. But it has been a great gift.”
Racanelli completed his seminary studies at the Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, where he spent the past six years preparing for a life of priesthood.
He described the experience as fulfilling, yet challenging at the same time.
“The seminary definitely has its ups and downs,” Racanelli said. “You get to come back for breaks, and stuff like that. But you’re spending the academic year out there. And it’s difficult, because you’re away from all of your friends and family.”
Prior to seminary, Racanelli studied history and Spanish at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His undergraduate experience at the college would serve as foundation for his future career choice.
“It was during my freshman year that I was first opened up to the possibility of priesthood,” Racanelli said. “They would have these large-group gatherings for the undergrads… And I would be off in the back, imagining what it would be like at mass or the sacrament of confession.”
Racanelli began praying for an opportunity to join the clergy.
By junior year, a 20-year-old Racanelli had all but committed himself to the faith. He said the decision to join the priesthood surprised not only members of his family, but himself.
“In high school, I was embarrassed to even say the name Jesus because I had that caricature of him as the quintessential hippie wandering around in the 1960s,” Racanelli said. “To see the work that God has been able to do in the really short time of 10 years has been amazing.”
Racanelli graduated from UW-Madison in 2014, majoring in history and Spanish.
He said his ability to speak the Romance language was likely the reason that the bishop of Madison assigned him to St. John’s parish in Waunakee.
“We have a Spanish-speaking community, and it’s been beautiful to be able to be part of their life of faith.” Racanelli said. “And we have a weekly Spanish Mass. So to be able to serve the needs of that community, I think, is one of the reasons why I was assigned here.”
Racanelli added that the church has a solid mentor in Monsignor James Gunn, making it a common assignment for new priests such as himself.
“Monsignor Gunn has been very helpful in navigating some of the crazy days of priesthood,” Racanelli said. “And his guidance and support has been greatly appreciated. He’s definitely good at doing that. I think that’s one of the reasons Waunakee is common for first assignments.”
Racanelli welcomes the public to join him for Mass, now livestreamed on Saturday and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.