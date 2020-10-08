ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
October 7, 1920
A.W. Cameron & Son received a carload of Fords yesterday. It contained a coupe, sedan, runabout and three touring cars.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Esser announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, Sept. 30.
The frost Thursday and Friday nights did little damage to the tobacco which is still standing.
Farmers in this vicinity loaded two cars of sugar beets the fore part of the week.
Andrew Schunk is now receiving medical treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 8, 1925
Mrs. R.C. Rowley entertained last Saturday afternoon in honor of her daughter Lorraine’s 7th birthday.
The Rev. M.M. Gerand, formerly of Waunakee, a brother of Mrs. M.H. O’Keefe, has been honored by receiving the title and dignity of Monsignor.
Miss Gertrude Frederick was united in marriage to John Hellenbrand at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church here Tuesday morning, Oct. 6.
Michael B. Dickert, 29, former Dane resident, died Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital following an operation.
Miss Helen Tierney, who is teaching in Lodi, spent the weekend with her parents.
The residence being built by Mrs. Barman on Second Street is about ready for the plasters.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 11, 1945
William A. Miller has purchased the Michael Simon restaurant on Main Street.
“Rusty” Kneubuehler arrived home Friday after receiving an honorable discharge at Camp McCoy.
Waunakee and DeForest will fight it out here Friday night to see who wins the Eastern section Six-Man football crown.
Mr. and Mrs. George Bauer are the proud parents of a daughter born at the Poynette Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 4.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 12, 1950
Peter Maerz, 79, well-known farmer in the Martinsville area, died in the Dodgeville hospital Saturday.
Miss Rosemary Kalscheur and Robert F. Statz were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Statz announce the birth of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Oct. 9.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 6, 1960
Reigning over this year’s Homecoming are Jerry Zimbric, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Zimbric, and Diane Kuehn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Kuehn.
John A. Hauser, 61, well-known Waunakee farmer, died at his home Sunday evening after a long illness.
Work on St. John the Baptist School building is progressing satisfactorily, and we notice the laying of bricks in the auditorium walls is almost complete.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 8, 1970
The Waunakee Village Board at its last meeting awarded the bid for construction of the new 48’x60’ village garage to Krajco Construction Co. for $15,077.
The 1971 Farmer’s Almanac predicts this winter will be cold, stormy and long. December should have 8.5 inches of snow, January should have 18 inches, and February should have 10 inches.
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Waunakee High School were held on Monday afternoon, Oct. 5. General contractor will be Crissinger Construction Co. of Madison, who was the low bidder at $1,195,307.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 9, 1980
Edward Schwenn, Dane, has retired after 25 years of service with the Housing and Landscape Dept. at the university.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Statz, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter born on Oct. 6 at Madison General Hospital.
Waunakee High School’s Marching Warriors won second place for class AA competition at the Conant Calvacade last weekend.
The Waunakee Warriors’ scoring drought continued last Friday as the football team was shut out for the second week in a row, losing 7-0 to Verona.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 11, 1990
A collection of unanticipated expenses has caused the Waunakee school district’s budget to rise by $90,803, but revenues are expected to rise over those expenses.
On a tie vote, the Dane County Board decided not to reconsider a county sales tax.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Teresa and Louis Meier, who have been married for 69 years.
Marcie and Bill Bauers of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of their son. He was born Thursday, Oct. 4, at Meriter Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 5, 2000
Faced with a growing congregation and a shortage of priests, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is trying to decide whether its church and school facilities will meet parish needs.
Mary Ellen Kearney is restoring the Main Street house that has been in her family for more than 100 years.
At their regular meeting Monday, Westport town supervisors raised additional concerns about a county board resolution to sell 160 acres near the shooting range off of Hwy. 19.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 7, 2010
Waunakee’s 4K Collaborative Council, examining a potential 4-year-old kindergarten program in the Waunakee School District, received hard numbers last month showing overwhelming support for the program.
Waunakee’s Village Board Monday followed the sentiment of Village Board President John Laubmeier, who said in a memo that he would vote for a Dane County interoperable radio plan “with my thumb and forefinger tightly pinching my nose.”
Dane County has set an Oct. 15 deadline for a response from the municipalities.
Kathleen Falk announced Monday that she will resign as Dane County Executive this April, leaving her post midterm. Falk will have served as Dane County Executive for 14 years in April, a full five years more than any other Dane County executive.
As more and more baby boomers retire from health care careers, they leave behind a void of trained professionals to take blood, X-rays and provide care to the growing number of retirees like themselves. The shortage has yet to hit this area in full force, mainly because the economy has convinced many to postpone their retirements, said Betty Collier, director of recruitment for UW Hospitals and Clinics. But a recent study done shows health care shortages are imminent, Collier said.
The Town of Westport is questioning its need to participate in Dane County’s Library Service. The move came after town board members read a Wisconsin State Journal report that the City of Fitchburg will not have to participate in the program which offers library services to outlying communities without freestanding libraries.
The Waunakee school district is a point of pride for the community, and November’s school referendum is needed to keep the district’s stellar programs in place. That was school district superintendent Randy Guttenberg’s message to a small crowd gathered at Crossroads United Methodist Church last week for a discussion of the district’s future.
The Waunakee Village Board will review its ordinance restricting the number of pets per household to three, according to Village Clerk Julee Helt. The issue arose after police discovered a Waunakee couple had four pets.
