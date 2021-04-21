Phil Knudsvig served as a soldier in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. He enlisted at age 18, following in the footsteps of several family members before him.
“I had three uncles that were in the service during World War II,” Knudsvig said. “So I always had the Army in mind, and that’s what I always said I was going to join. I had no interest in the other branches of the service.”
Born in 1941, Knudsvig grew up on a dairy farm in Vienna with his parents and older sister.
He received his primary education at 100 Mile Grove School, named for its distance from Fort Crawford in Prairie du Chien, and graduated from the nearby Lodi High School in 1959.
Knowing military service was all but inevitable for a young man like himself, Knudsvig made the decision to enlist as early as he could. Doing so would give him more say in his future, he thought, and allow him to complete his service at an earlier age than if he were drafted.
Knudsvig went to a recruiting station, where he completed a physical and enlisted two weeks later. He soon learned that two of his high-school classmates had done the same.
Together, they completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
“What a shock that was,” Knudsvig said. “I remember the first day we got there. We were falling out of formation, but we weren’t doing it fast enough. So they made us do it in the dark, in the rain. And then we got reprimanded because we weren’t doing it fast enough.”
Knudsvig said the experience was different from what he had expected, but taught them the importance of discipline.
He survived the eight weeks of basic, and shortly thereafter, received his advanced training at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. There, he attended school for automotive mechanics.
Also attending the school were members of the airborne division.
“And they’d make bets with the guys that they could jump out of the second- and third-story windows without anything happening to them,” Knudsvig said. “They’d make those bets so that they could get money to go buy beer. But that’s what it was. They learned how to fall and roll, and they never got hurt.”
Knudsvig realized that if his classmates could pass jump school, he had a good chance of succeeding himself. He joined the 82nd Airborne Division in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
His first scheduled jump came aboard a C-119 Flying Boxcar.
“We took off down the runway, and all of a sudden, the engines reversed. They hit the brakes, stopped, turned around and went back because the pilot didn’t have enough speed to get off the runway,” Knudsvig said. “That was my first jump.”
The plane made it into the air on the pilot’s next attempt. Knudsvig recalled it being noisy inside the fuselage, due to the engines running and the side door being open.
All that noise went away when Knudsvig stepped out of the plane.
“It was the most beautiful thing I ever saw or heard in my life,” Knudsvig said. “It was dead quiet; all you could hear was the parachute above you. It was beautiful. I’ve said that to people since then who have jumped out of planes, and they said the same thing. From all that noise and commotion…you could only imagine how beautiful it was.”
Knudsvig would go on to complete 23 jumps. Among the planes he jumped out of were the C-119, the C-123, the C-130 and a double-decker that held two sticks of jumpers.
He later worked in maintenance, as a clerk typist for the executive officer of his battalion.
“Basically my job was compiling a list of all the equipment, including weapons, in the 82nd Airborne Division that was on a work order to have maintenance done on it,” Knudsvig said. “I’d have to list the vehicle by serial number and by equipment, what had to be done to it. And I’d send that in triplicate, every quarter, to Washington, DC.”
Knudsvig completed his service in spring 1962 and pursued a career in the field of carpentry. He retired in 2003, after more than 40 years in the profession.
Knudsvig said one thing he would like to do in retirement is visit his uncle’s grave in Hawaii.
“He was killed June 24, 1945, in the Guadalcanal campaign,” Knudsvig said. “The day before the armistice was signed, he was shot by a sniper. He was 19 years old… And what I want to do is spend some time there, so see where my uncle is buried.”
Knudsvig now lives in Waunakee with his wife of 59 years. They have three children, eight grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Knudsvig spends most of his time volunteering with the Legion, where he is a past commander.
