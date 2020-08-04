In another 4-3 vote, the Waunakee school board reversed its decision on fall instruction this week. The majority has now favored a hybrid model at the K-4 grade levels.
“Parents aren’t teachers,” vice president Mike Brandt said. “And we are asking parents to be teachers for their kids at these lower grades. And we can’t do it. I don’t think parents can teach their own kids. That’s why they are sent to school.”
K-4 students will now attend a half day of school Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Learning will take place remotely on Wednesday, while facilities are deep cleaned by custodians.
Students with health or other concerns can still opt for virtual instruction.
Director Mark Hetzel cast the deciding vote, as other board members voted the same as they did last week. He claimed that the decision was based on information learned in the wake of the July 27 meeting.
“After hearing about what a nearby district had chosen to do,” Hetzel said, “I saw a path we had not considered. And after thought and reflection, I felt obligated to ask the board to make the difficult decision to consider one more path.”
That path was a half-day scenario, which was presented to the board in June.
Assistant Director of Instruction Amy Johnson explained that the model had been eliminated as an option in July, due to concerns with cleaning and busing.
“We initially looked at a couple of different hybrid models,” Johnson said. “But we kind of put the AM/PM off to the side when we proposed our existing models last week. So after the board met last week, we spent some time digging into that AM/PM model in more detail.”
According to the model, K-4 students will be placed into a morning or afternoon cohort. The morning cohort will attend class from 7:40-10:20 a.m., and the afternoon from 11:35 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
Executive Director of Business Steve Summers said the lunch hour will be used for cleaning.
“It’s a different dynamic than (alternate) days,” Summers said, “because you’re having a student use the space in the morning and a different student using that same space in the afternoon. So the time that we would have in-between would allow staff to clean the facility.”
Summers said transportation could be provided with existing bus routes, as the board’s July 27 motion had required administration to plan for targeted in-person learning.
“With the motion that the board approved last Monday, we were going to operate a transportation system,” Summers said. “That transportation system would provide a backbone for others students to be able to hop on or off those buses.”
Summers added that the half-day scenario would result in a schedule similar to 4K, meaning K-4 students could also be transported via 4K buses.
“Because we already have that transportation system running for 4K students,” Summers said, “it is a natural connection to have whatever students you decide to have come back into the buildings to go with those routes as well.”
Alternatively, parents can drive their student to school.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board:
- Voted for enhanced remote learning at the 5-12 level
- Approved fall athletics categorized as low risk (golf, cross country, equestrian, individual swimming and singles tennis) and weightlifting
- Restricted athletic events to Dane County
- Delayed all other traditional fall athletics until spring (football, cheer/dance, soccer, volleyball, relay swimming and doubles tennis)
- Approved an additional board meeting to take place Aug. 17
