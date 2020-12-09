More than two dozen residents attended Westport’s town-board meeting Monday night to express their concern with a proposed park-and-ride that would be located near their homes.
The park-and-ride was initially proposed at part of the county’s Hwy. M improvement project.
Preliminary designs showed the park-and-ride being located at the north end of North Shore Bay Drive, to which residents of the area expressed their objection at recent town-board meetings.
“We presented at the Oct. 5 board meeting,” said Nick Mischler, whose home is located along a nearby road. “The direction to us coming out of that meeting was to do research, and then to come back. And that’s what we are doing.”
Mischler presented several concerns he and other residents had with the siting of the park-and-ride. The first issue they identified was that the site failed to meet optimal location criteria.
Mischler noted that the proposed location was a residential neighborhood, not an arterial road.
“The one thing that was pointed out is that it’s a different type of park-and-ride because it’s actually located and connected to a local road that goes to a local neighborhood or two,” town administrator Tom Wilson said, “as opposed to being off a major highway of some type.”
Another concern the residents expressed was the potential for crime.
They quoted former Dane County Sheriff Rick Raemisch’s observation that “crime is rising in Westport and would be magnified if criminal activity is fostered in an isolated area.”
KL Engineering’s Gerry Schmitt told the residents that the park-and-ride may not even happen.
“We are rethinking that, just after doing some more research, doing some analysis of the queuing, doing some lane utilization analysis,” Schmitt said, noting that the section of North Shore Bay Drive to which the park-and-ride would be attached is being reconsidered due to traffic concerns.
Preliminary designs showed the road connecting to Hwy. M approximately 360 feet south of a roundabout planned for the Hwy. K and M intersection.
The connection was flagged as a potential problem during KL’s internal design reviews.
“That is closer than what we’ve seen working in other areas,” Schmitt said, “even around the county. We found that to be a little closer than we’d like, so we’re exploring another option.”
Revised designs have shown a new alternative to the North Shore Bay and Hwy. M connection, which would be located 900 feet from the roundabout instead. No roundabout would be attached to that road, according to an exhibit dated Dec. 2.
Board members expressed support for the proposed alternative.
Supervisor Ken Sipsma said he appreciated the county’s efforts, but reminded residents that the designs have yet to be finalized and that further public input would be sought in the near future.
He reiterated the town’s opposition to a park-and-ride along North Shore Bay Drive.
“Whatever tweaks or substantial changes there are to this, I can’t be supportive of putting a park-and-ride there. It just makes no sense to me to put that there. I understand the issues,” Sipsma said, “but you won’t find support from me for putting that in the location that it is now.”
The date of the next public-involvement meeting has yet to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.