Waunakee Community School District could have a new district logo for the 2022-23 school year, following a branding process that is expected to take place over the upcoming months.
WCSD Communications & Engagement Specialist Anne Blackburn said the branding process is one of several projects that school officials have proposed for improving communication in the district, something board of education members identified as a priority in the years ahead.
Blackburn presented at the May 10 school-board meeting, sharing an update on some of the work she had done to accomplish that goal since arriving in the district last summer. Blackburn told board members that recent events, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, had highlighted the need for effective communication and consistent messaging on the part of the district.
“This past year, we really learned that clear, concise and timely communication to all of our stakeholders was key and very important,” Blackburn said. “So we have learned a lot. We do a lot of things really well in our district, but also know we have many areas for improvement.”
Blackburn proposed three projects that administrators identified for improving communication in the district: a communications and engagement audit, a communication plan and a branding process.
The first project would consist of an audit of district communication and engagement.
“A couple of tools that I would like to do within the next 6-8 weeks, as part of this audit, is focus groups and surveys to both our internal and external stakeholder groups,” Blackburn said. “So really taking a look at who we send our messages to, when we send those messages and what tools we use to send those messages or communications.”
Once the audit is complete, a comprehensive communications plan would be developed.
“I have kind of a basic outline of what this looks like,” Blackburn said. “However, it will change a bit with the findings of our focus groups and our surveys. So we’ll adjust it as needed. But a big piece of our communications plan is our visual representation of what our district looks like… That brings us to our third piece of our branding process.”
Blackburn said she had reached out to local businesses to see how they could support the district in a branding project. However, they were unsure how to help with the design and branding aspect of it.
So she reached to school districts that had undergone a rebranding in the past five years.
The districts pointed her in the direction of a graphic designer named Nathan Chow. A freelance worker who owns his own contract business, Foundry, Chow has helped numerous organizations with rebranding projects over the past 20 years. Recently, he found a niche working with school districts.
Chow presented at Monday night’s school board meeting as well, explaining the importance of branding as it pertains to school districts.
“This has really been a popular conversation because especially with COVID, it has been on the forefront for a lot of school districts as far as how to communicate to their stakeholders,” Chow said. “The importance of branding, and visual branding, is being consistent.”
Chow used the business Target as an example.
“They stay focused on one logo,” Chow said. “And they only use that logo in red, white and black – nothing else.”
Chow proposed a 12-month contract valued at $18,000. The logo developed by the end of that time would be the sole possession of the school district, Chow explained.
Board members unanimously approved the contract, in addition to Blackburn’s other two proposals.
Other business
Also at Monday’s meeting, the school board:
- received a staff report from WTA rep Ashley Taylor, who congratulated school-board members Ted Frey and Mark Hetzel on their recent election. Taylor told the board that teachers were appreciative of its consideration for proposing a salary increase prior to union members signing this year’s contract.
- received a student report from Student Council rep Quinn Bogost, who informed the board that elections had recently taken place to determine next year’s student officers. Board members thanked Bogost and fellow student rep Anna Englebert for their service over the past school year.
- discussed a visionary ad-hoc committee proposed by treasurer Jack Heinemann. Board members decided against formation of the committee, opting instead for community engagement via regularly scheduled meetings with stakeholders in the district.
- approved various committee recommendations
- considered virtual learning options for the 2021-22 school year.
- approved the first draft of the district’s 2021-22 budget
- approved student fees and facility-use fees for the 2021-22 school year
- approved a Fund 41 Capital Projects list for the 2021-22 fiscal year
- approved energy conservation projects for 2021-22
- approved the purchase of cleaning equipment proposed by the company Hillyard
- voted down a staffing agreement to contract custodians via an external agency. Each position would have cost the district $22.50, while the agency paid its workers an hourly wage of $8.50. Board members suggested that the district make the pay of internal custodians more competitive. Currently, entry-level custodians earn an hourly wage of $15.
