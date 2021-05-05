Even though the Waunakee prep baseball team will be sending an entirely new team to the diamond this spring, coach Spencer Lee is keeping the goals the same for the Warriors.
“Our goals are very similar every year,” Lee said. “First and foremost, we have an outstanding group of young men on the team who are working to be great teammates. They also have a strong desire to improve their baseball skills so our team can reach its potential. Every year our players have a goal of competing for a Badger North championship and also make as deep of a postseason run as possible.”
Not a single player on this year’s roster has varsity experience.
In their last time out in 2019, the Warriors finished 18-6 overall. They claimed their third straight Badger North Conference title with an 11-2 mark.
Waunakee was expecting to challenge for another conference title and long postseason run in 2020, but the season was lost to the pandemic.
“The 2020 team had the chance to be one of the best teams ever in the history of the program,” Lee said. “It was very difficult for everyone involved to lose that season since that group had worked so hard to reach the goal of being the best team in the state. It would have been an amazing team to see on the field. Losing last season has changed everyone’s perspective. It’s very obvious how happy everyone is to be back on the field this spring and playing baseball again. We all missed it. The attitudes of our players have been impressive as they work through the daily grind of practices to come together as a team and to improve every day.”
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Warriors had a late start to the season and will now compress everything into a short window of time.
“Having a shorter season makes every day and every rep in practices and games just a little more important,” Lee said. “Our guys understand that and have been taking advantage of the opportunities we have had so far in practice. They’re excited to get on the field for games.”
The Warriors will be led this season by seniors Jack Check (infield), Cameron Taylor (infield/pitcher), Dan Nelson (infield/pitcher), Nick Kokott (infield/pitcher), Zach Stoffels (infield/pitcher), Adam Aker (outfield/pitcher) and Cole Helt (outfield/catcher).
Waunakee’s roster also includes juniors Peter James (infield/outfield/pitcher), Henry Lee (outfield/pitcher), Carter Lory (first base/pitcher), Cody Nelson (infield/outfield/pitcher), Cory King (outfield), Trevor Stevens (infield/pitcher), Luke Shepski (outfield/infield/pitcher), Quentin Keene (outfield/pitcher), Howie Rickett (catcher/infield/pitcher), Connor Carroll (outfield), Ben Walbrun (infield/pitcher) and Nolan Feasel (outfield/pitcher), sophomores Andy Nordloh (catcher/infield/pitcher) and Jack Shepski (infield/pitcher) and freshman Tate Schmidt (infield).
“With no returning varsity players, it is a challenge to say what our strength is,” Lee said. “Our biggest weakness is that none of our players have ever played a varsity inning, so there is a definite learning curve with the challenging schedule we play. As we head into the season, we feel as though we have an athletic group. Potentially we have a deep pitching staff that will be able to give us the opportunity to consistently win games. We believe our defense will also be a strong point and we see our offense getting better every day. Time will tell, but the mindset of our players should allow positive growth throughout the season and we believe we have a lot of players who will be able to contribute on the field.”
The Warriors kicked off Badger North play this past Tuesday against Sauk Prairie.
A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
Waunakee will host Sauk Prairie at 5 p.m. this Friday.
“Our players have been impressive so far with their attitudes, team first approach, and their desire to improve,” Lee said. “That will allow for our team to continually get better as the season progresses. If we are able to stay on that track all season, the wins and losses will take care of themselves and we will be in good shape.”
